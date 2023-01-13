The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market is forecast to grow by $715.64 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611140/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the unmanned surface vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased research and investment in USVs, increased applicability of USVs, and advancement in computing and communications.



The unmanned surface vehicle market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defense

• Commercial



By Type

• Remotely operated

• Autonomous



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased emphasis on the use of AI in USVs as one of the prime reasons driving the unmanned surface vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of startups and the introduction of USVs operating on alternative energy sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the unmanned surface vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Unmanned surface vehicle market sizing

• Unmanned surface vehicle market forecast

• Unmanned surface vehicle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unmanned surface vehicle market vendors that include 5G International Inc., AutoNaut Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Group, Liquid Robotics Inc., Marakeb Technologies LLC, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Saildrone Inc., SeaRobotics Corp., Textron Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Also, the unmanned surface vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



