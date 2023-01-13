CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program

French English

Montrouge, 13 January 2023

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program



On 13 December 2022, the Board of Directors, acting on the authorization of the General Meeting of Shareholders, decided to reduce Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital by cancelling 16,658,366 treasury shares representing approximately 0.5% of the share capital.

Such capital reduction is effective as from 13 January 2023.

These shares were purchased under a share repurchase program, aiming to offset the dilutive effect of the 2022 capital increase reserved for employees, implemented between 11 November 2022 and 30 November 2022, for an aggregate amount of 160,297,995 euros, following a decision by the Board of Directors on 24 May 2022.

Following this cancellation of such shares, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital amounts to 9,077,707,050 euros, comprising 3,025,902,350 shares, including 1,892,954 treasury shares held under the liquidity agreement managed by Kepler Cheuvreux as at 12 January 2023.

