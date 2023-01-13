The Global Specialty Silica Market is forecast to grow by $4369.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Silica Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594270/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications of precipitated silica in food industry, growing use of silica aerogel in construction industry, and growing demand from personal care industry.



The specialty silica market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Rubber

• Personal care

• Food feed and agriculture

• Inks paints and coatings

• Others



By Type

• Precipitated silica

• Fumed silica

• Colloidal silica

• Silica gel

• Fused silica



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of environment-friendly silica gel products as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty silica market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling of used desiccants and adsorbents and growing use of allochronic silica gel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty silica market vendors that include Antenchem, Cabot Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Glassven C.A., Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay SA, Tosoh Silica Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the specialty silica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

