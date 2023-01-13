The Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is forecast to grow by $2.75 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391087/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the water soluble fertilizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from developing countries, growth in the fertilizer industry, and the reduction in arable land.



The water soluble fertilizers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fertigation

• Foliar



By Application

• Nitrogenous

• Potassic

• Phosphatic



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of precision farming as one of the prime reasons driving the water soluble fertilizers market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing preference for hydroponics and the rise in demand for micronutrient-based water-soluble fertilizers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water soluble fertilizers market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water soluble fertilizers market vendors that include Captain Polyplast Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Cifo Srl, Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Green Has Italia SPA, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien Ltd., Sinofert Holding Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., Uralchem JSC, Yara International ASA., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Also, the water soluble fertilizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

