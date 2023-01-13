The Global Food Enzymes Market is forecast to grow by $914.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Enzymes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343459/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food enzymes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the beverage industry, rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food, and high demand for food enzymes from the dairy industry.



The food enzymes market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Processed foods

• Beverages

• Animal feed and poultry

• Dairy

• Bakery



By Product

• Carbohydrases

• Protease

• Lipase

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the food enzymes market growth during the next few years. Also, capacity expansions and new plants and rising consumer focus on health, wellness, and natural products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food enzymes market covers the following areas:

• Food enzymes market sizing

• Food enzymes market forecast

• Food enzymes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food enzymes market vendors that include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. Also, the food enzymes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

