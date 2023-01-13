The Global Playout Automation Market is forecast to grow by $1956.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.51% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Playout Automation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188479/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the playout automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for multilingual playouts, mandatory digitalization of cable TV, and the high presence of multichannel video program distributors.



The playout automation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• International broadcasters

• National broadcasters



By Genre

• Sports

• News

• Entertainment

• Cartoon and learning

• Lifestyle and knowledge



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high popularity of cloud-based OTT channels as one of the prime reasons driving the playout automation market growth during the next few years. Also, the reluctance of customers to spend on VOD services and the scope for technological evolution will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the playout automation market covers the following areas:

• Playout automation market sizing

• Playout automation market forecast

• Playout automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading playout automation market vendors that include 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision. Also, the playout automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________