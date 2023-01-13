The Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market is forecast to grow by $2,055.79 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143779/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for molecular diagnostics in diagnosis of HBV and HCV, strategies of healthcare organizations toward simplifying diagnostic process, and rising demand for POC diagnostics.



The hepatitis b and c diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Immunodiagnostics

• NAT



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of immunosensors in HBV and HCV diagnostic tests as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for biomarker-based tests and increasing awareness and screening program of HBV and HCV diagnostic tests will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market sizing

• Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market forecast

• Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hepatitis B and C diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, DAAN Gene Co. Ltd., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., MedMira Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quidel Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. Also, the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

