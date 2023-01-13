Man Praises TruPath Recovery and Says Getting Help There “Truly Was a Blessing for Me”

Boca Raton, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

Boca Raton, Florida — The care he received from the treatment and support teams at TruPath Recovery made such an impact on a man, he felt moved to write a five-star Google review that praises them for helping him reach sobriety.

“I am so grateful for TruPath to accept me,” wrote the former client, Floyd. “The staff and nurse techs showed me love and patience. It truly was a blessing for me. Still sober, thank you!”

Compassion is one of several critical ingredients in the TruPath formula for success in recovery. The center’s professionals are driven by a passion for educating their clients and empowering them to achieve positive personal growth and build new lives. They deliver results with the power of teamwork and always with integrity.

TruPath is a network of addiction treatment centers offering comprehensive addiction treatment programs in fully accredited facilities. Clients are supported and guided toward lasting recovery from addictions to substances that include alcohol, antidepressants, benzodiazepine, marijuana and opiates. Clients undergo a variety of inpatient and outpatient treatment programs to find and resolve the root causes of addiction. The search often leads to dual diagnosis treatment, in which addiction is treated as the symptom of an underlying emotional or psychological illness rather than the primary disorder.

TruPath helps those suffering from substance abuse by providing the highest quality therapeutic services, complemented by customized holistic interventions. At TruPath Recovery, helping clients achieve lasting sobriety is the top priority, Its detox centers and addiction treatment centers provide a complete continuum of care for individuals struggling with addiction. Its network of treatment facilities are located in Southern California, New Jersey and Florida.

TruPath also offers specialized help through the Executive Treatment Program for those in high-level business leadership positions. Knowing the importance of maintaining connections to familiar support systems in treatment, TruPath allows participants to continue communicating with colleagues and clients while undergoing residential treatment for alcohol or drug addiction. Some may even be allowed to travel for business, depending on various factors such as their progress in treatment.

For all clients, TruPath approaches addiction treatment with a holistic approach that focuses on the whole person, not just their mental or physical health. It examines the physical, psychological and emotional factors feeding the client’s addiction. It seeks to integrate all these aspects of treatment into one cohesive whole.

The first step is usually detoxing, which cleanses the toxic substances from their body and system. TruPath provides 24-hour care during this physically and emotionally stressful period to keep the withdrawal process as safe as possible. It is medically managed by the professionals in the center, so the patient does not have such a dangerous withdrawal phase. In the meantime, the staff will maintain their vigilance on the patients to ensure their safety.

These residential treatment programs are designed to give people their lives back in a safe and caring way. Patients have access to all the usual facilities they expect, while having their own room or sharing with a roommate.

Being involved in inpatient rehab programs allows professionals to ensure a person’s safety and provide the correct treatment plan tailored to them. The treatment process can be a long and continuous one. A person can go through a tough time or might be doing very well, so the professionals will pay attention to their specific needs and how much extra help they may need at difficult times.

To learn more about seeking help for a substance abuse disorder for yourself or a loved one, visit TruPath Recovery or call 888-292-1933.

