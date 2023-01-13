The Global Mouthwash Market is forecast to grow by $2080.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mouthwash Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090365/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mouthwash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion, increase in awareness about oral health, and rise in demand for products for specific oral concerns.



The mouthwash market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Alcohol-based mouthwash

• Alcohol-free mouthwash



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the mouthwash market growth during the next few years. Also, access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategy and growing demand for alcohol-free mouthwash will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mouthwash market covers the following areas:

• Mouthwash market sizing

• Mouthwash market forecast

• Mouthwash market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mouthwash market vendors that include Amway Corp., Bio Botanica Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., Dr Organic Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Oral Essentials Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Raw Essentials Living Foods LLC, Sanofi SA, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, Unilever PLC, Lion Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the mouthwash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

