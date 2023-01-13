The Global Moist Wound Dressings Market is forecast to grow by $1365.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016593/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the moist wound dressings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, launch of novel products, and increasing geriatric population.



The moist wound dressings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Foam dressings

• Hydrocolloid dressings

• Alginate dressings

• Film dressings

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Home healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of combination dressings as one of the prime reasons driving the moist wound dressings market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of nanoparticles to treat wounds and advances in moist wound dressing technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the moist wound dressings market covers the following areas:

• Moist wound dressings market sizing

• Moist wound dressings market forecast

• Moist wound dressings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading moist wound dressings market vendors that include 3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Exciton Technologies, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Van Heek Medical, and Vernacare. Also, the moist wound dressings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

