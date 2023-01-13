The Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market is forecast to grow by $81.18 million during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859334/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anesthesia laryngeal masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and preference for laryngeal masks over ETTs and bag-valve-mask ventilation.



The anesthesia laryngeal masks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single-use laryngeal masks

• Reusable laryngeal masks



By End-user

• Hospitals

• clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of laryngeal masks as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia laryngeal masks market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of unique marketing strategies by vendors and use of inhalational anesthesia in children and geriatric population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anesthesia laryngeal masks market covers the following areas:

• Anesthesia laryngeal masks market sizing

• Anesthesia laryngeal masks market forecast

• Anesthesia laryngeal masks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anesthesia laryngeal masks market vendors that include Ambu AS, Anandic Medical Systems AG, Besmed Health Business Corp., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Flexicare Group Ltd., HiTech Medical Co. Ltd., HSINER Co. Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Marshall Airway Products Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Sharn Inc., Sterimed Group, SunMed, Teleflex Inc., and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH. Also, the anesthesia laryngeal masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

