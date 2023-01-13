The Global Computing Mouse Market is forecast to grow by $1,654.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computing Mouse Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the computing mouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for wireless mouse, an increase in the use of pcs for gaming, and the growth of the corporate sector.



The computing mouse market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wired

• Wireless



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for ergonomic mouse as one of the prime reasons driving the computing mouse market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of biometrics in computing mouse and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the computing mouse market covers the following areas:

• Computing mouse market sizing

• Computing mouse market forecast

• Computing mouse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computing mouse market vendors that include A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Bloody, Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Fnatic Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jelly Comb, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Rx Infotech P Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, and TURTLE BEACH CORP. Also, the computing mouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829280/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________