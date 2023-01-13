The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is forecast to grow by $37011.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588282/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ceramic tiles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming flooring industry, growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing adoption of ceramic tiles in residential and commercial decor.



The ceramic tiles market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Product

• Ceramic floor tiles

• Ceramic wall tiles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of 3D tiles as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic tiles market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of smart tiles and the rapid growth of online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ceramic tiles market covers the following areas:

• Ceramic tiles market sizing

• Ceramic tiles market forecast

• Ceramic tiles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramic tiles market vendors that include Asian Granito India Ltd., Bisazza SpA, CERAMICA SALONI SAU, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa, Crossville Inc., GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grespania SA, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Huss Tile and Stone Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mohawk Industries Inc., Nitco Ltd., Norcros Plc, Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Saudi Ceramic Co., Siam Cement PCL, SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U., and Turner Ceramic Tile. Also, the ceramic tiles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

