The Global Aluminum Extrusion Market is forecast to grow by 8.45 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

Our report on the aluminum extrusion market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for aluminum extrusion in automotive industry, growth of real estate and construction industry, and growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.



The aluminum extrusion market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Building and construction

• Automotive and transportation

• Machinery and equipment

• Consumer durables

• Others



By Product

• Mill-finished

• Anodized

• Powder coated



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for solar energy as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum extrusion market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing consumption of secondary aluminum and increasing adoption of pre-engineered buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aluminum extrusion market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum extrusion market sizing

• Aluminum extrusion market forecast

• Aluminum extrusion market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum extrusion market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Al Ghurair First LLC, Arconic Corp., Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Co., Century Aluminum Co., China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Constellium SE, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Guang Ya Aluminium, Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co. Ltd., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Material L.P., Norsk Hydro ASA, Qatar Aluminum Extrusion Co., Sankyo Tateyama Inc., Tajik Aluminium Co., Tredegar Corp., UACJ Corp., and Vimetco NV. Also, the aluminum extrusion market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

