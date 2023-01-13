ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating the Acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. by Thoma Bravo

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating the acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock stockholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of ForgeRock common stock owned.



Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) and Its Shareholders?

In October 2022, ForgeRock announced a deal to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo. According to the Proxy Statement, ForgeRock's board approved a merger agreement with Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $2.31 billion and is expected to close the first half of 2023. Robbins LLP is concerned that ForgeRock's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against ForgeRock, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Aaron Dumas

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com