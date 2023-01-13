The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is forecast to grow by $2775.29 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273523/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric toothbrush market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, rising awareness of oral health, and increased marketing and promotion.



The electric toothbrush market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Mobility Type

• Sonic

• Rotation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies innovative products for oral care as one of the prime reasons driving the electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years. Also, rising healthcare expenditure related to oral and dental care and focused customer segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric toothbrush market covers the following areas:

• Electric toothbrush market sizing

• Electric toothbrush market forecast

• Electric toothbrush market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric toothbrush market vendors that include Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the electric toothbrush market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

