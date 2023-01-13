Nasdaq Halts Relativity Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RACY, RACYU and RACYW) was changed to “additional information requested” from the company. Trading in the company’s securities had been halted on January 11, 2023 at 17:14:36 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at last sale prices of $12.28 (Nasdaq: RACY), $12.99 (Nasdaq: RACYU), $0.0471 (Nasdaq: RACYW).



Trading will remain halted until Relativity Acquisition Corp.has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

