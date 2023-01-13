New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endometriosis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381116/?utm_source=GNW

These factors create a stiff barrier for entry of novel therapeutics, but pipeline therapeutics will find success due to strong efficacy and safety profiles compared with existing endometriosis marketed therapies.



The awareness surrounding endometriosis has improved over the past few years, but remains an area of concern, according to KOLs. Clinicians, physicians, and the general public all need to be more aware of the signs and symptoms of endometriosis in order to decrease diagnosis delays.



Women suffering from endometriosis wait an average of 7 years between symptom onset and diagnosis, during which time the disease can progress significantly, potentially affecting fertility.This diagnosis delay can be improved not only with increased awareness of endometriosis, but also better diagnostic techniques, such as biomarkers.



Endometriosis can only be officially diagnosed via laparoscopy, which is an invasive and costly surgical procedure.



Orilissa was the first novel therapy launched in the endometriosis market in over 10 years when it was marketed in 2018. Thus, there is a need for novel therapies in this space, which should be met by the promising pipeline.



What is Endometriosis?



Endometrial-like tissue outside of the uterus

Symptoms: Chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, pain with intercourse, excessive bleeding, infertility, etc.

~10% prevalence worldwide

How is Endometriosis treated?

Oral contraceptives + NSAIDs - 1st line

GnRH agonists, progestin medications, estrogen antagonists - 2nd line

Surgery



Why Endometriosis?

Update from 2020 report

- Since: Approval of Myfembree in the US (Aug 2022), Relumina in Japan

(Dec 2021) and updates to the key pipeline products Ryeqo, Yselty

and Quinagolide.

Increase in interest + awareness of endometriosis among public

- 300% increase in # companies conducting clinical trials (2010 - 2019)

- Large-scale collaborations:

- Bayer + Evotec

- Myovant + Pfizer

- Myovant + Gedeon Richter

GnRH antagonist(s) launch across 7MM

The analyst projects the therapeutic market for endometriosis within the 7MM will grow from $1.05B in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% to $2.72B by 2030.

Main drivers of growth:

- GnRH antagonists Myfembree and Ryeqo (relugolix, estradiol and norethisterone acetate) in the US and EU, respectively, and Yselty (linzagolix) across the 7MM.

- Launch of Quinagolide by Ferring Pharmaceuticals

- Non-interference with ovulation

- Vaginal ring



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



Treatment for endometriosis should improve over the forecast period, but unmet needs remain.

- Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 7MM?

- Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

Novel GnRH antagonists are being developed, with GnRH antagonists reaching the 5EU and Japan for the first time during the forecast period.

- What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

- What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

An increasing number of companies are investing in women’s health and endometriosis with some entering into large-scale collaborations, such as Evotec and Bayer, in an effort to produce more endometriosis therapies.

- Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

- What new companies are emerging in the space?



Scope

- Overview of endometriosis including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

- Topline endometriosis drugs market revenue (including off-label adjunct therapeutics used for metabolic benefits), annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

- Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global endometriosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global endometriosis therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global endometriosis market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global endometriosis therapeutics market from 2020-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381116/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________