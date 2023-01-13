New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381020/?utm_source=GNW





PAH is characterized by an abnormal rise in the resting mean pulmonary arterial pressure caused by pulmonary arterial obstruction due to endothelial dysfunction and vascular remodeling, and leads to increased resistance in the arterial blood vessels. Since PAH is a progressive disorder, the pulmonary pressure keeps building up as the patient advances through the later stages of the disease, leading to reduced cardiac output, right heart failure, and ultimately, death.



The PAH market has generated much interest and investment from drug developers over the past several years, despite PAH being a rare disease.Current treatment strategies are symptomatic, and there is an unmet need of an absence of disease-modifying therapies.



Development of disease-modifying therapies is a key opportunity for drug developers, and will be a major driver the PAH market over the forecast period.



- Strong growth is expected in the PAH market from 2019 to 2029.

- the analyst anticipates that nine late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the PAH market across the 7MM, alongside uptake of combination therapies.

- A major unmet need is the absence of disease-modifying therapies in the PAH space. Companies are aiming to address this with first-in-line pipeline therapies, notably sotatercept.

- The analyst expects Merck’s sotatercept to become the top-selling drug in the PAH market with sales of $1.13 Billion in 2029.

- In 2019, Johnson & Johnson dominated the PAH space. Throughout the forecast period, this is shifting to United Therapeutics, primarily due to development and launch of drug reformulations. The analyst predicts by 2029 Merck will become a leading competitor primarily due to its breakthrough therapy, sotatercept.



- What are the current key PAH treatments?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall PAH market in the 7MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



- Overview of PAH, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized PAH therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (NYHA functional classes I and II, NYHA functional class III, and NYHA functional class IV) forecast from 2019 to 2029.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the PAH therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PAH therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III and IIb development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PAH therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



