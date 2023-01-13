K-12 International Schools Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 7442.6 Million by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 8.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global K-12 International Schools Market Size Is Projected to Grow From US$ 7442.6 Million in 2022 to US$ 13450 Million in 2029; It Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. A K-12 international school is a K-12 (say "k 12", "k 12", or "k 12") that promotes international education from kindergarten to grade 12 in an international setting. Adopting a curriculum like the International Baccalaureate, Edexcel, Cambridge Assessment International Education, or International Primary Curriculum, or following a national curriculum from a country other than the school's home country.

Most international schools follow curriculums that are based on British or American education or were made for international schools, like the International General Certificate of Secondary Education or IB Diploma Programme. This international curriculum focuses on internationalism, developing global citizenship, creating the best environment for learning, and teaching in a way that encourages understanding, independence, interdependence, and cooperation.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ K-12 International Schools Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

Jun 6, 2022 , GEMS Education partners with Fixerman to launch the UAE’s largest school e-waste campaign

GEMS Education has teamed up with Fixerman, the Dubai-based device repair specialists, to launch the largest school electronic waste (e-waste) campaign in the UAE. The campaign aims to reduce the amount of broken or unwanted devices, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, that end up in landfill sites. When electronic devices are dumped in landfills, toxic substances like lead and mercury can leak into the soil and water system.

, GEMS Education has teamed up with Fixerman, the Dubai-based device repair specialists, to launch the largest school electronic waste (e-waste) campaign in the UAE. The campaign aims to reduce the amount of broken or unwanted devices, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, that end up in landfill sites. When electronic devices are dumped in landfills, toxic substances like lead and mercury can leak into the soil and water system. Jan 9, 2023, COGNITA PARTNERS WITH BRIGHTON COLLEGE AGAIN TO LAUNCH NEW PREP SCHOOL IN LONDON

We are excited to announce another partnership with Brighton College to establish Brighton College Prep Kensington – an exciting new preparatory school in Kensington for boys and girls aged 2 to 13 – in September 2023. Our current school, Prince’s Gardens Preparatory School, will become known as Brighton College Prep Kensington (BCPK). This exciting venture builds upon the terrific success of our existing partner prep school, Brighton College Singapore.

We are excited to announce another partnership with Brighton College to establish Brighton College Prep Kensington – an exciting new preparatory school in Kensington for boys and girls aged 2 to 13 – in September 2023. Our current school, Prince’s Gardens Preparatory School, will become known as Brighton College Prep Kensington (BCPK). This exciting venture builds upon the terrific success of our existing partner prep school, Brighton College Singapore. Dec 13, 2022, GEMS Education launches Arabic and Islamic Programme to support Emiratisation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has launched a year-long on-the-job Nafis Arabic and Islamic novice teacher induction programme designed to support fresh Emirati graduates and prepare them for jobs in Arabic language and Islamic education departments across the GEMS network of schools.

Regional Outlook:

Currently, North America and Europe hold the largest proportion of the worldwide K-12 international school market. These two regions are predicted to continue to expand and lead the market over the forecast period.

To survive and compete in today's world, students must have international experience as well as a strong command of the English language. This has elevated the significance of K-12 international schools and aided the global K-12 international schools market in making significant progress.

The rise of educational technology (EdTech) resources in both academic and non-academic domains has contributed to the growth of the global K-12 international school market. EdTech products and services are becoming increasingly popular in the K-12 and higher education markets.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/12129?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 7442.6 Million By Type English Language International School, Other Language International School By Application Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others By Companies Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Nord Anglia Education, ACS International Schools, Braeburn Schools, Dulwich College International, Esol Education, Harrow International Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

More and more international schools are using technology to teach.

International Schools' partnerships with schools abroad are growing.

Market Trend

Innovative teaching methods are becoming more and more popular.

A rise in the number of new services in education

Restraints

High cost to invest at first

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Nord Anglia Education, ACS International Schools, Braeburn Schools, Dulwich College International, Esol Education, Harrow International, and others.

By Type

English Language International School

Other Language International School

By Application

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

K-12 Education Market - The Global K-12 Education Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 94.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the K-12 education market is growing quickly because online learning is being used by millions of students.

- The Global K-12 Education Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 94.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the K-12 education market is growing quickly because online learning is being used by millions of students. K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market - The Global K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.64% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030). During the time frame of the forecast, 28% of market growth will happen in APAC. China is one of the most important markets for K-12 arts and crafts materials in APAC. The market will grow more slowly in this region than in other places.

- The Global K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.64% During The Forecast Period (2022-2030). During the time frame of the forecast, 28% of market growth will happen in APAC. China is one of the most important markets for K-12 arts and crafts materials in APAC. The market will grow more slowly in this region than in other places. K-12 Testing and Assessment Market - The K-12 testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 8.24 Billion from 2022 to 2030, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%. The North American K–12 test assessment market will grow quickly because the government is putting in place strong policies.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com