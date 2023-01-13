Buildings Construction Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 5,412.80 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Buildings Construction Market size was valued at $5,412.80 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11,121.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Building companies are using green building technologies more and more to build buildings that use less energy and cost less to build. Green building is the process of making energy-efficient buildings that have a small impact on the environment by using sustainable building materials and construction methods. In the UK, certifications like Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies build high-performance, environmentally friendly homes and businesses. These certifications offer benefits like tax breaks and marketing opportunities. In the UK, people often build with green materials like natural paint and steel beams made from recycled materials. Other green building technologies used in the construction industry include cross ventilation for a more natural environment, green building software like Construction Suite to make sure green compliance, and Green Globes management tools.

Recent Developments:

December 15, 2022: D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Riggins Custom Homes in Fayetteville, AR

America's Builder announced today that it has acquired Riggins Custom Homes, one of the top homebuilders in Northwest Arkansas. Riggins Custom Homes and affiliated organizations (Riggins) have bought about 3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory, and 173 homes in sales order backlog.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Kiewit Corporation acquired Weeks Marine, Inc. and its subsidiaries Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc., McNally International, Inc., and North American Aggregates for an unknown price.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region was the most important player in the global market for building construction, accounting for 44% of the total market. The building construction market in North America was her second largest region, accounting for 27% of the total worldwide market. In terms of the market for worldwide building construction, Africa was the least important region.

Green building methods are being used more and more by construction companies to make buildings that use less energy and cost less to build. Green construction means making buildings that use less energy and have less of an effect on the environment by using sustainable building materials and methods. The 2015 World Green Building Trends Survey found that about 51% of UK construction companies were working on green building projects. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications help building companies build homes and businesses that are energy efficient and good for the environment. They also give you a lot of other benefits, like tax breaks and chances to market your business. In the UK, a lot of natural paints and steel beams made from recycled materials are used as sustainable building materials. Green building tools like Construction Suite and the Green Globes management tool are also used in the construction industry. Cross-ventilation creates a more natural environment, and it lets air flow through the building. Big construction companies like Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps, and Holder Construction all use green building techniques.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 5,412.80 Billion By Type Non-residential Building Construction, Residential Building Construction By Application Private, Public, Others By Companies China State Construction Engineering, D.R. Horton, China Railway Construction, Lennar, Kiewit Building Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

China State Construction Engineering, D.R. Horton, China Railway Construction, Lennar, Kiewit Building, and others.

By Type

Non-residential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Other

By Application

Private

Public

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

