Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 1.48 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 10.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market is expected to reach at USD 1.48 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2030. The galvanic protection that steel surfaces need can be provided by inorganic zinc coatings. Zinc coatings are characterised by the presence of a sizeable quantity of zinc dust that is combined with the binder. Zinc silicate is the binder of choice for inorganic zinc coatings, as opposed to organic zinc coatings, which often make use of organic resins like butyl, epoxy, or urethane. Coatings made of inorganic zinc have superior mechanical characteristics and resistance to impact.

Recent Developments:

March 26, 2021: Jotun announces price increases following sharp rise in raw material costs

The costs of raw materials used for the manufacturing of paints and coatings have increased significantly. Market reports, like the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) for epoxy, titanium dioxide and various resins, confirm this development

August 8, 2019, Jotun signs 42 vessels HPS contract with Wallenius Wilhelmsen

HPS combines premium SeaQuantum X200 antifouling with technical and digital solutions to accurately measure hull performance. The antifouling works to increase vessel efficiency, cut fuel costs and reduce CO2 emissions.

December 2, 2022, AkzoNobel completes acquisition of Lankwitzer Lackfabrik's aluminum wheel liquid coatings business

AkzoNobel has completed the acquisition of the wheel liquid coatings business of Lankwitzer Lackfabrik GmbH, a deal which strengthens the company’s performance coatings portfolio.

June 7, 2022, AkzoNobel to acquire African paints and coatings activities from Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel is to further strengthen its African footprint after reaching an agreement with Kansai Paint to acquire its paints and coatings activities in the region. Completion, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected during the course of 2023.

Regional Outlook:

North America holds a sizable majority share of the global market for inorganic zinc coatings. The region has witnessed a growth in the usage of cutting-edge coating materials for the continued development of infrastructure in the region. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that is larger than that of other areas.

This is because of the growth of end-use industries as well as the rapid industrialization and urbanisation of the region, both of which have led to the growth of the building and construction sector, both of which have led to an increase in the use of zinc coatings for surface protection. As a result, this growth in end-use industries has led to an increase in the use of zinc coatings for surface protection. Additionally, it is anticipated that Europe would hold a substantial portion of the global market for inorganic zinc coatings.

Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that Japan will generate a considerable number of incremental opportunities. On the other hand, over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that growth will be sluggish in both the Middle East and Africa.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.0 % from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.48 Billion By Type Alkali Silicate Water borne, Ethyl Silicate Solvent borne, Other By Application Paints and coatings industry, Automotive, Oil and gas, Building and construction, Power generation, Machinery, Iron and steel industry, Transportation, Other By Companies The Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., SUMTER COATINGS, INC., Rust Bullet Australia, Altex Coatings Ltd, Polyset Company, Anochrome Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty)Ltd, Strands Industrial Coatings Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Coatings made of inorganic zinc are resistant to the effects of solvents and can tolerate high temperatures. The inorganic zinc coating is very resistant to flaking, cracking, and blistering. When opposed to organic zinc coatings, the materials used for inorganic zinc coatings are much simpler to weld as well as clean. When compared to organic zinc coatings, the corrosion resistance offered by inorganic zinc coatings is far higher.

Market Restraints:

Because of the porous character of inorganic zinc primers, one of the most significant obstacles that inorganic zinc coatings must overcome on a global scale is the fact that top coating with inorganic zinc coatings is more difficult than top coating with other coatings on top surfaces. This can result in the top coat having pinholes, cavities, and bubbles in it. Additionally, inorganic zinc coatings are not recommended for use on bodies that are submerged in water.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

The Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., SUMTER COATINGS, INC., Rust Bullet Australia, Altex Coatings Ltd, Polyset Company, Anochrome Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty)Ltd, Strands Industrial Coatings, and others.

By Type

Alkali Silicate Water borne

Ethyl Silicate Solvent borne

Other

By Application

Paints and coatings industry

Automotive

Oil and gas

Building and construction

Power generation, Machinery

Iron and steel industry

Transportation

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.



