Non-Viral / Intracellular Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Molecule, Type of Biologics delivered, Type of Vehicle Used, Type of Therapeutic Area, Type of Payments and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

In fact, a study suggests that over 20% of the proteome, including oncogenic proteins, cell metabolism regulators, components of different signal transduction pathways and enzymes, is localized within the cell membrane. Further, considering the fact that only 10% of the human genome can selectively bind to small molecule pharmaceuticals, industry experts believe that intracellular biologics, particularly nucleic acid-based therapeutic interventions, present a promising alternative to conventional therapies. Furthermore, recent advancements in cell biology and intracellular delivery systems have led to the identification of several potential therapeutic targets for a variety of clinical disorders. These targets have been demonstrated to be capable of aiding the treatment of disease indications which were previously considered incurable, as they were localized within the confines of the cell membrane. It is also worth highlighting that majority of the available biopharmaceutical interventions, such as gene therapies, require cell membrane permeabilization in order to mediate their therapeutic effects.



Gene delivery systems are usually based on viral and non-viral vectors and known to enable the entry of pharmacologically active compounds into the matrix of the cytoplasm. Specifically, viral drug delivery systems utilize the ability of viruses to inject their DNA inside host cells. However, such systems are often fraught with several challenges, such as immunogenicity, toxicity and reverse mutation. In order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and enable the delivery of intracellular biologics, researchers have developed various non-viral delivery systems, including exosome-based drug delivery techniques, cell-penetrating peptides (CPP) and nanoparticle-based processes. Further, numerous technology developers have signed several strategic agreements with therapy developers in order to facilitate the development of drug formulations that can be delivered to the intracellular matrix. Additionally, close to 1,300 patents related to such technologies have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain. At present, more than 20,000 oligonucleotide-based therapeutics focused studies are being conducted across the globe. In this context, it is also worth mentioning that, recently, Novartis received the USFDA approval for Leqvio (inclisiran), a first-in-class siRNA therapy for lower LDL cholesterol, which is delivered using an intracellular drug delivery technology. Other examples of recently approved gene therapies that are being delivered intracellularly include (alphabetical order) ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel; manufactured by Celgene), BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel; manufactured by Juno Therapeutics) and KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel; manufactured by Novartis). Driven by a growing demand for systems that can efficiently deliver therapeutic interventions in intracellular spaces, the non-viral drug delivery systems market is likely to witness significant growth in the short to mid-term.



The “Non-Viral Drug Delivery Systems Market (2nd Edition), 2023-2035: Distribution by Type of Molecule Delivered (Small Molecules and Biologics), Type of Biologic Delivered (RNAi / mRNA, DNA Oligonucleotides, Antibodies, Proteins / Peptides), Type of Vehicle Used (Cell Penetrating Peptides, Extracellular Vesicles, Oligonucleotides, Nanoparticles and Polymers), Target Therapeutic Area (Infectious Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Hepatic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders and Other Disorders), Type of Payment (Upfront Payments and Milestone Payments) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities of players engaged in offering intracellular drug delivery technologies in the healthcare domain, over next 12 years. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the key insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the non-viral drug delivery systems market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.

A brief introduction to important concepts related to non-viral intracellular drug delivery, featuring information on various types of non-viral drug delivery systems and its primary applications in the healthcare domain, along with details related to the recent advancements that have been reported in this market space.

A detailed review of the overall market landscape of non-viral drug delivery systems, featuring an in-depth analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as therapeutic portfolio, type of molecule delivered (small molecules and biologics), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, DNA, RNA and proteins / peptides), type of interaction (co-administration, conjugation, encapsulation and others) and type of vehicle used (cell penetrating peptides, extracellular vesicles, oligonucleotides, nanoparticles, polymers). In addition, it features a list of technology developers and a detailed analysis based on year of establishment, company size, type of company and geographical location.

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using four schematic representations, including a waffle chart representation, (highlighting the distribution of various types of vehicles used for delivering payloads), a heat map representation (based on company size and type of molecule delivered), a vertical stacked column bar chart representation (location of headquarters and type of service provider), a vertical column clustered chart representation (based on company size and location of headquarters).

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of non-viral drug delivery systems providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience and portfolio strength (in terms of number of technologies offered, type of biologics delivered and type of linkage) and partnership strength (in terms of number of partnerships, partnership year, partnerships based on geographies, type of partnerships, therapeutic area, payment portfolio and type of biologics delivered).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in offering non-viral drug delivery technologies, across North America, Europe and Asia. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted patent related to intracellular drug delivery technologies, based on various parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, granted patents, filed patents, patent publication year and type of players, issuing authority, patent focus, patent age and CPC symbols (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). Further, it features a three-dimensional bubble analysis (based on patent citation count, publication year and extended geographical reach), patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent valuation analysis

An insightful analysis of various partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged within the non-viral drug delivery domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partner (industry and non-industry), type of partnership (Research and Development, Research, development and commercialization, product development, product development and commercialization, product development and manufacturing, product development and manufacturing, commercialization, manufacturing, acquisition / merger and others), purpose of partnership (technology licensing agreements, technology evaluation agreements, technology integration agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions / mergers and others), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, hepatic disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, ophthalmic diseases, pulmonary diseases, metabolic disorders, immunological disorders and others), type of payment model (upfront payments, milestone payments, royalties and others), type of molecule delivered (small molecules, biologics and both), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, RNA, DNA and proteins / peptides), most active players (in terms of number of deals inked), most popular technologies (in terms of number of deals inked for technologies) and regional distribution of partnership activity that have been undertaken in this domain, during the period 2015-2022.

An insightful framework which provides four zones of evaluation and product portfolio matrix based on various parameters, such as number of drugs in the pipeline, number of companies, deal amount, partnership activity, trends highlighted in number of grants, number of publications, google hits and qualitative scoring. It also provides a Kalbach, Ansoff and BCG matrix for respective non-viral drug delivery technologies currently employed by stakeholders.



One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market opportunity and the future growth potential of the non-viral drug delivery market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely financial evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and upcoming opportunity segmented across important parameters, such as type of molecule delivered (small molecules and biologics), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, RNA, DNA and proteins / peptides), type of vehicle used (Cell Penetrating Peptides, Extracellular Vesicles, Oligonucleotides, Nanoparticles and Polymers), target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders, hepatic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other disorders), type of payment model (upfront payments and milestone payments) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035 the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Who are the leading players engaged in the development of intracellular drug delivery technologies?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What type of molecule can be delivered using intracellular drug delivery technologies?

How is the intellectual property landscape related to intracellular drug delivery likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical region?



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the non-viral drug delivery systems market and its likely evolution in the short term, mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that highlights important concepts related to non-viral intracellular drug delivery. It also features information on various types of non-viral drug delivery systems, primary applications in healthcare domain. This chapter further features details about the recent advancements that have been made related to non-viral drug delivery systems.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the overall market landscape of non-viral drug delivery systems, featuring a comprehensive list of technologies and analysis based on a number of parameters, such as therapeutic portfolio, type of molecule delivered (small molecules and biologics), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, DNA, RNA and protein / peptides), type of interaction between the vehicle and the payload (co-administration, conjugation, encapsulation and others) and type of vehicle used (cell penetrating peptides, extracellular vesicles, oligonucleotides, nanoparticles, polymers) and a detailed analysis based on year of establishment, company size, type of company and geographical location.



Chapter 5 An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using four schematic representations, including a waffle chart representation, (highlighting the distribution of various types of vehicles used for delivering payloads), a heat map representation (based on company size and type of molecule delivered), a vertical stacked column bar chart representation (location of headquarters and type of service provider), a vertical column clustered chart representation (based on company size and location of headquarters).



Chapter 6 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of non-viral drug delivery systems, based on the portfolio strength (based on number of technologies offered, type of biologics delivered and type of linkage) and partnership strength, (such as number of partnerships, partnership year, partnerships based on geographies, type of partnerships, therapeutic area, payment portfolio and type of biologics delivered)



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that offer non-viral drug delivery system across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (based on their competitive scoring). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details related to non-viral drug delivery technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted for intracellular drug delivery technologies based on the parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, granted patents, filed patents, patent publication year and type of players, issuing authority, patent focus, patent age and CPC symbols (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). Further, it features a three-dimensional bubble analysis (based on patent citation count, publication year and extended geographical reach), patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent valuation analysis



Chapter 9 features an elaborate discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been established in the recent past. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models such as year of partnership, type of partner (industry and non-industry), type of partnership (Research and development, research, development and commercialization, product development, product development and commercialization, product development and manufacturing, product development and manufacturing, commercialization, manufacturing, acquisition / merger and others), purpose of partnership (technology licensing agreements, technology evaluation agreements, technology integration agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions / mergers and others), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, hepatic disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, ophthalmic disorders, pulmonary diseases, metabolic disorders, immunological disorders and others), type of payment model (upfront payments, milestone payments, royalties and others), type of molecule delivered (small molecules, biologics and both), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, RNA, DNA and proteins / peptides), most active players (in terms of number of deals inked), most popular technologies (in terms of number of deals inked for technologies) and regional distribution of partnership activity that have been undertaken in this domain, during the period 2015-2022.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful framework which provides four zone of evaluation and product portfolio matrix based on various parameters such as number of drugs in the pipeline, number of companies, deal amount, partnership activity, trends highlighted in number of grants, number of publications, google hits and qualitative scoring. It also provides a Kalbach, Ansoff and BCG matrix for respective non-viral drug delivery technologies currently employed by stakeholders.



Chapter 11 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the non-viral drug delivery market, till 2035. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of type of molecule delivered (small molecules and biologics), type of biologic delivered (antibodies, RNA, DNA and proteins / peptides), type of vehicle used (Cell Penetrating Peptides, Extracellular Vesicles, Oligonucleotides, Nanoparticles and Polymers), target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders, hepatic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other disorders), type of payment model (upfront payments and milestone payments) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World).



Chapter 12 presents the summary of the overall report. The chapter provides the key takeaways from the report and expresses our independent opinion of the non-viral drug delivery systems market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Anders Høgset (Chief Scientific Officer, PCI Biotech), Melissa Wagner (Senior Director, Business Development, SRI International), Tehila Ben-Moshe, and Itay Friedman (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Biond Biologics), Don Haut (Chief Executive Officer, Carmine Therapeutics), Thierry Bordet (Chief Scientific Officer, Eyevensys), Maren Killackey (Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications, Generation Bio).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

