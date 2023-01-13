New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Medical Device, Type of Coating Material, Company Size, and Key Geographies – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380616/?utm_source=GNW

, , The growing demand for complex medical devices, including implants, surgical equipment, catheters, and other invasive devices, has prompted the medical device developers to innovate and introduce biocompatible, high-performance medical device coatings that can meet the operational, clinical, and engineering requirements for these devices. Presently, multiple types of medical device coatings are available in the market to accommodate the multifunctionality of novel medical devices. In addition, various medical device manufacturers are using novel surface modification technologies to enhance the physiochemical properties, frictional resistance, and, in certain cases, layout of the substrate, adding on to the device properties. Driven by the surge in demand for various types of medical devices and the need for a wide array of coatings for these devices, the medical device coatings market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the coming decade.



The Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Medical Device (Class I, Class II, Class III), Type of Coating Material (Metal Coatings, Polymer Coatings, and Other Coatings), Company Size (Very Small, Small, Mid-sized, and Very Large), and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies, over the next 12 years. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Need for Medical Device Coating Providers

The coating of medical devices is a complex process that requires an adequate working environment (to prevent uneven coatings and chances of flaking), stringent coating protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards), trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle the coating equipment) and expensive infrastructure. Driven by the growing demand for medical devices and unique coating requirements for each type of medical device, an increasing number of developers are leveraging the superior technical expertise and experience of coating providers.



Current Market Landscape of Medical Device Coating Providers

Presently, more than 85 medical device coating providers claim to offer various types of medical grade coatings, including parylene, silicone, and fluoropolymers for multiple applications. It is worth highlighting that, majority of these players offer novel coatings as well as services associated with medical device coatings. Most of these players are mid-sized companies based in the US, the UK, and Germany. Additionally, more than 115 surface modification technologies and coating solutions are available in the market to enhance the physiochemical features of medical devices, including antimicrobial properties, corrosion resistance and thermal stability.



Recent Developments Associated with Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies

In the recent years, the medical device coatings domain has witnessed various innovations, in terms of coating techniques as well as coating materials. In fact, novel coating techniques, including low-temperature atmospheric plasmas, physical vapor deposition, thermal curing and microblasting, offer several advantages over conventional methods. Some of these advantages include uniform application of thick coatings, improved adherence of the coating material onto the substrate, and a higher rate of efficiency. Additionally, stakeholders in this domain have forged several strategic alliances in order to enhance their existing product portfolios and consolidate their presence within the domain. It is worth highlighting that most of these agreements are mergers and acquisitions of other key players in the industry.



Market Size of Medical Device Coating Services Market

Owing to the surge in the number of medical devices and their associated risks of infections, the global medical device coatings market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of medical device coated, class I devices capture majority share of the overall medical device coatings market. Specifically, in terms of geography, the market in Asia is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.



Who are the Key Players Engaged in Medical Device Coating Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Aculon, Biocoat, Carmeda, Covalon Technologies, DSM, Evonik Health Care, Freudenberg, HZO, Microban International, and N2 Biomedical.



An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general overview of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies, featuring information on the various types of coatings and surface modification technologies, and highlighting their advantages and challenges. Further, the chapter emphasizes on the growing need for outsourcing the process of coating of medical devices to coating providers, along with details on the services offered by third-party service providers. Additionally, the chapter features a discussion on the regulatory considerations in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of medical device coating providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (based on the number of employees), location of headquarters, type of company (coating provider and service provider), type of medical device(s) coated (auditory devices, catheters, medical implants, ophthalmic devices, stents, surgical equipment, and other types of medical devices), nature of coating material(s) (natural and synthetic), type of coating material(s) (heparin, hydroxyapatite, hydrogel polymers, silicone, nylon, parylene, and other types of coating materials), type of coating(s) (hydrophilic and hydrophobic), type of coating function(s) (broad substrate compatibility, enhanced lubricity, antimicrobial properties, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance), type of compatible substrate(s) (fluoropolymers, metals, polyurethanes, polyolefins, and other types of substrates), service(s) offered (analytical testing services, coating services, customizability services, research and development services, and other key services), and additional feature(s) offered (durability and thin film coatings).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of various medical device coating providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and service portfolio strength (in terms of type of company, type of medical device(s) coated, nature of coating material, type of coating materials(s), type of coating, type of compatible substrate material(s), type of coating function(s), and service(s) offered).

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of medical device surface modification technologies and coating solutions, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of medium(s) for modification (coating solution and technology), type of trademark right (registered trademark and trademark), type of surface modification process(s) employed (chemical vapor deposition, covalent bonding, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, plasma treatment, physical vapor deposition, thermal curing, UV curing, and other types of processes), type of device(s) coated (invasive devices and non-invasive devices), type of medical device(s) coated (catheters, diagnostic devices, implants, stents, surgical instruments, and other types of medical devices), nature of coating material(s) (synthetic and natural / API), type of coating(s) applied (hydrophilic and hydrophobic), type of resistance(s) offered (corrosion resistance, microbial resistance, thermal stability / resistance, and thrombogenic resistance), type of compatible substrate(s) (fluoropolymers, metals, polyurethanes, polyamides, polyolefins, and other types of substrates), and type of compatible substrate(s) (metals, fluoropolymers, polyurethanes, polyamides, polyolefins, and other types of substrates), additional feature(s) offered (customizability, durability, enhanced lubricity and thin layering).

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of the various surface modification technologies and coating solutions, based on several relevant parameters, such as the developer power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and product competitiveness (in terms of medium(s) for modification, type of trademark right, type of process(s) employed, type of compatible substrate(s), nature of coating material(s), type of coating(s) applied, type of device(s) coated, type of medical device(s) coated, type of resistance(s) offered, and additional feature(s) offered).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) offering medical device coatings. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful analysis of the recent partnerships that have been inked within the surface modification technologies and coating solutions industry, since 2018, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (mergers and acquisitions, product commercialization agreements, product development agreements, product distribution agreements, product licensing and supply agreements, product manufacturing agreements, service alliances, and others), type of partner (industry and non-industry), geographical location of the companies involved, and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).

An insightful analysis of the leading medical device coating providers, considering the affiliated factors, key drivers, and challenges under the PESTLE framework, highlighting the relative effect of each factor of PESTLE parameter on the medical device coating providers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity for the medical device coatings market, over the coming 12 years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of medical device(s) coated (Class I devices, Class II devices, and Class III devices), type of coating material (polymer coatings, metal coatings, and other coatings), company size (very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World).



In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Mark Eberhardt (Senior Director of Marketing, Biocoat)

Carl Genberg (Chief Scientific Officer, N8 Medical)

David Wayne (Director of Sales and Marketing, VaporTech)



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Question 1: What is the growth rate of the medical device coatings market?

Answer: The global medical device coatings market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2023 to 2035.



Question 2: Which region has the highest growth rate in medical device coatings market?

Answer: Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR over the period 2023-2035.



Question 3: Which segment, in terms of type of medical device coated, accounts for the largest share in the medical device coatings market ?

Answer: Class III devices, presently, dominates the medical device coatings market with a share of close to 70% in 2023. This can be attributed to the rising number of medical implants and prosthesis coupled with the demand for the consistent supply of these novel interventions for various conditions.



Question 4: Which type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the medical device coatings and surface modification technologies domain?

Answer: Mergers / acquisitions and product commercialization agreements are common types of partnerships inked by stakeholders in the medical device coatings and surface modification technologies domain.



Question 5: What are the different types of coatings offered by big industry players involved in the medical device coatings market?

Answer: In order to tap the lucrative opportunity in this rapidly growing market, big industry players are offering several types of coatings to medical device manufacturers, including antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and lubricious coatings.



Question 6: What type of coating materials are being used for medical devices?

Answer: Various types of materials used for coating medical devices include metals, polyurethanes, polyolefins, and fluoropolymers.



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view on the current state of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies service providers market and its likely evolution in the short term, mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies, featuring information on the various types of coatings and challenges associated with the handling of coatings and surface modification technologies. In addition, the chapter lays emphasis on the growing need for outsourcing the process of coating of medical devices to coating providers, along with details on the services offered by third-party service providers. Additionally, the chapter highlights features a discussion on regulatory considerations in this domain.



Chapter 4 features a detailed overview of the overall market landscape of medical device coating providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (based on the number of employees), location of headquarters, type of company (coating provider, and service provider), type of medical device(s) coated (auditory devices, catheters, medical implants, ophthalmic devices, stents, surgical equipment, and other types of medical devices), nature of coating material(s) (natural and synthetic), type of coating material(s) (heparin, hydroxyapatite, hydrogel polymers, nylon, parylene, silicone, and other kinds of materials), type of coating(s) (hydrophilic and hydrophobic), coating function(s) (antimicrobial properties, broad substrate compatibility, corrosion resistance, enhanced lubricity, and thermal stability), type of compatible substrate(s) (fluoropolymers, metals, polyurethanes, polyolefins, and other kinds of substrates), service(s) offered (analytical testing services, coating services, customizability services, research and development services, and other key services), and additional feature(s) offered (durability and thin film coatings).



Chapter 5 presents an insightful company competitiveness analysis of various medical device coating providers based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and service portfolio strength (in terms of type of company, type of medical device(s) coated, nature of coating material(s), type of coating materials(s), type of coating, type of compatible substrate material(s), type of coating function(s), and service(s) offered).



Chapter 6 features a detailed overview of the current market landscape of medical device surface modification technologies and coating solutions, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of medium(s) for modification (coating solution and technology), type of trademark right(registered trademark and trademark), type of surface modification process(s) employed (chemical vapor deposition, covalent bonding, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, plasma treatment, physical vapor deposition, thermal curing, UV curing, and other types of processes), type of device(s) coated (invasive devices and non-invasive devices), type of medical device(s) coated (catheters, diagnostic devices, implants, stents, surgical instruments, and other types of medical devices), nature of coating material(s) (synthetic and natural / API), type of coating(s) applied (hydrophilic and hydrophobic), type of resistance(s) offered (corrosion resistance, microbial resistance, thermal stability / resistance, and thrombogenic resistance), coating feature(s) (customizability, durability, enhanced lubricity, and thin layering).



Chapter 7 presents an detailed product competitiveness analysis of the various surface modification technologies and coating solution that we identified during our research, based on several relevant parameters, such as the developer power (in terms of number of years of experience of a company), and product competitiveness score (in terms of medium(s) for modification, type of trademark right, type of process(s) employed, type of compatible substrate(s), nature of coating material(s), type of coating(s) applied, type of device(s) coated, type of medical device(s) coated, type of resistance(s) offered, and additional feature(s) offered).



Chapter 8 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies offering coating for medical devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features an elaborate analysis of the partnerships that have been inked within various surface modification technologies and coating solution providers, since 2018, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (mergers and acquisitions, product commercialization agreements, product development agreements, product distribution agreements, product licensing and supply agreements, product manufacturing agreements, service alliances, and others), type of partner (industry and non-industry), geographical location of the companies involved, and most active players (in terms of number of deals inked). .



Chapter 10 presents an insightful analysis of the leading medical device coating providers, considering the affiliated factors, key drivers, and challenges under the PESTLE’s key factors with a focus on the political, economic, sociological, technological, legal, and environmental factors that are likely to have an impact on the medical device coating providers.



Chapter 11 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the medical device coating services market, till 2035. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our projections have been segmented based on the type of medical device(s) coated (Class I devices, Class II devices, and Class III devices), type of coating material (polymer coatings, metal coatings, and other coatings), company size (very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World). It is worth mentioning that we have adopted a top-down approach for this analysis, backing our claims with relevant datapoints and credible inputs from primary research.



Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report, presenting insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the medical device coating services and surface modification technologies market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with several key stakeholders in this domain. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interview held with Mark Eberhardt (Senior Director of Marketing, Biocoat), Carl Genberg (Chief Scientific Officer, N8 Medical), David Wayne (Director of Sales and Marketing, VaporTech).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

