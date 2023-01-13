ADRIAN WALTON NAMED CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER FOR GREENLITE VENTURES

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced that streetball legend Adrian "A Butta" Walton has signed on to be its Chief Communications Officer. Walton has worked in the public arena for almost 15 years, serving as Chief Communications Officer for H3Enterprises, the first publicly traded Hip Hop Company, and currently as the Director of Community Outreach for Altitude International. Walton will coordinate all Company messaging including social media activity, investor and public relations initiatives and community involvement campaigns.

Walton is best known as one of the greatest streetball players of all time, winning 5 championships out of 6 championship game appearances at Harlem's famed Rucker Park EBC Tournament. He is currently hosting the highly acclaimed "Streets First" Podcast, which will launch Season 3 in February on GRNL's new Sports and Gaming Network, with many superstar athletes and entertainers scheduled to appear. Previous guests include Fat Joe, Joakim Noah, Teresa Weatherspoon, Cam'ron, Swin Cash, and Rod Strickland.

Russell Elbaum, GRNL's Chairman stated, "Streetball may be the most entertaining basketball of all because many times you get incredible one-on-one battles that develop between the best player on each team. The greatest I ever saw was when a 17-year-old Adrian Walton went head-to-head with all-time NBA great Vince Carter at the Rucker when "Vinsanity" was at the peak of his game. Butta torched him for 34 and just missed singlehandedly pulling off a monumental upset. It was obvious to all witnesses that young Adrian was born to be a champion, and this has manifested itself even more so in his business career. Butta will be a key component of our team on many levels, and we are blessed to have him onboard."

Adrian Walton concluded, "Having a leading role in Greenlite is an amazing opportunity for me and I promise to utilize all of my personal assets and life-long connections to bring maximum value to our shareholders. Our team has put in place an inspired plan to bring together top celebrities with licensing and merchandising opportunities that can make GRNL a sports and entertainment platform second to none. We seem to be adding new pieces almost every day and I'm happy to report that we have all hit the ground running."

About Greenlite Ventures

On October 27, 2022, INET Merger Advisors, Inc. purchased the controlling interest in Greenlite Ventures, Inc. ("GRNL", "the Company"). On December 26th, 2022, the Company executed an LOI with a licensing company that has ongoing business relationships with most of the top professional sports leagues as well as several iconic brands and athletes. The companies have targeted an early to mid-March closing pending due diligence and the successful completion of audited financial statements. GRNL is actively negotiating additional business combinations and celebrity signings to grow its podcasting, licensing, merchandising, and branding operations.

