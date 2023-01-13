Meriwest Credit Union Redefines the ‘People Helping People’ Philosophy

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, exemplifying the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People’, was recognized for its efforts to help those in need with first-place honors, both at the state and national level, in the Desjardins Financial Education Awards. The awards are presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) for the positive impact Meriwest had in the local community during 2022.



Financial literacy is just a part of the credit union’s commitment to the community it serves. Meriwest is also dedicated to supporting Bay Area nonprofits, promoting economic development, and providing affordable financial services to its members. In recognition of its superior service to Bay Area residents, the credit union was recognized as the ‘Best Credit Union’ in Silicon Valley by Mercury News readers for two consecutive years. The Meriwest staff also voted the credit union a Bay Area ‘Best Place to Work,’ for the third year in a row, in the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognition program.

Through a challenging year, Meriwest employees also continued to make a difference for those most in need, as 100% of their staff volunteered 530 hours and helped raise over $30,000 to support local nonprofits and schools. In addition, the credit union’s business development and community relations teams sponsored and attended nearly 300 events in the community, donating more than $50,000 to various organizations to provide food relief, financial literacy courses, and support those impacted by homelessness and domestic violence.

Community Relations Manager, Helen Grays-Jones, remarked, “We are committed to making good things happen for others and filling those that are challenged within our communities with hope. Working together to support our underserved and disenfranchised residents, we can make a difference.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

