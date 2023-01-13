United States Patent Office Allows Patent to Exosome Biomedical Company Nurexone

HAIFA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (NRX:CVE) (J90:FRA) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy (“ExoTherapy”) for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for U.S. Patent Application NO. 17/042,441 (“the Patent”). The Patent covers and protects NurExone Exo-PTEN technology, and its drug composition as well as methods for non-invasive intranasal administration of exosome-based treatment.



The Patent discloses and claims groundbreaking inventions and methods in exosome technology, such as the pharmaceutical compositions comprising extracellular vesicles including exosomes, loaded with an exogenous inhibitor of phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) inhibitor as well as a method for treating neuronal injury or damage, including intranasal administration.

The Company intends to file additional patent applications with the USPTO as well as additional international patent applications (PCT) in order to further strengthen NurExone’s intellectual property portfolio. The Patent was submitted by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Ramot, a Tel Aviv University's technology transfer company and is part of NurExone’s licensed intellectual property portfolio.

“We are delighted that the USPTO has determined that the patent application covering our proprietary drugs and methods of administration satisfies the requirements for patentability,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “The Patent will enable us to strengthen the IP barrier protecting our core technology, including the source of the cells, loaded siRNA and method of administration. This may enhance our ability to potentially commercialize and license technology to pharmaceutical companies. Moving forward, we plan to continue pursuing our intellectual property expansion strategy extending our competitive edge.”

NurExone Biologic Inc. is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and in Germany.

2022 Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

At the Company’s annual and special shareholders’ meeting held on December 19, 2022 (the “Meeting”), among other decisions, the company’s shareholders approved the Company’s equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), which replaces the option plan of the Company previously in effect. A summary of the Plan is set out in the information circular in respect of the Meeting dated November 10, 2022, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

