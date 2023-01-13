Experts Reveal the Top Travel Trends to Expect in 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to premier travel operator Inspiring Vacations, which offers experiences around the world, from guided tours of Alaska to Scandinavia tours and everywhere in between, the top travel destinations for 2023 are all about relaxation, exploration and inspiration.

Reports from major travel publications, including American Express 2023 Trending Destinations, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure and more, indicate a strong rise in interest and bookings in idyllic travel destinations. France, the United Kingdom, Portugal, New Mexico and Germany are all seeing explosive growth in travel.

Inspiring Vacations says sustainable, responsible and rural travel will continue to gain momentum in 2023, with travelers more inclined to reduce their carbon footprint and opt for experiences that are off the grid. Wellness and improving quality of life are also fuelling travel plans this year with an increased interest in curated experiences that help travelers slow down and reduce stress. There is also a growing interest from travelers eager for cultural experiences.

The rise of virtual reality and the Metaverse is also having an effect on the travel industry, with many people interested in visiting destinations virtually before traveling to them in person. Bookers are also more likely to expect virtual touch points on their holidays now, says Inspiring Vacations. Providing travelers with easy-to-use apps enabling them to book, preview and manage their trips will become increasingly important.

In the post-pandemic era, Inspiring Vacations says travelers are ready to treat themselves. While budget considerations will still factor in, especially given rising inflation and cost of living expenses, the leading travel experience provider explains that travelers will be smarter when booking, taking advantage of exclusive travel deals and participating in loyalty programs.

From exploring the art and history in Europe, the natural landscapes found in Alaska tours, culturally-rich Asia, or close to home, the rugged beauty of Australia and New Zealand - Inspiring Vacations has a tour to suit, all at an unbeatable, value-for-money price.

To discover the best experiences, including tours to Alaska and tours to Scandinavia, visit Inspiring Vacations online.

