Pregnancy Care Products Market will value USD 45.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pregnancy care products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pregnancy care products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, distribution channel and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pregnancy care products market are XinRay Systems, 112 Motion B.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Bellabeat, Hitachi, Ltd., Biotricity, Aparito Ltd., Apple Inc., Bloomlife, MC10, NUVO Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pregnancy care products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A pregnancy treatment product is essential both during pregnancy and after delivery. There are many types of maternity care products available on the market, including stretch mark reducers, breast creams, toning and firming gels, and body restructuring gels, all of which offer women effective skin care options. There has been a growing concern about maternity care, increased influence of social media advertising regarding pregnancy care products, increased adoption of organic and natural personal care products during pregnancy, a rise in reimbursements for pregnancy care products worldwide, and a growing preference for commercially available popular products over traditional home remedies in skincare and other areas. It has been observed that home remedies for pregnancy have gradually been replaced with commercially available skincare products over the past few years. Moreover, consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of using safer and more effective skincare products during pregnancy. The pregnancy goods industry is expected to expand in the future due to a considerable expansion and improvement of distribution channels, including supermarkets, internet shops, hypermarkets, and retail stores. However, the negative effects of several fertility medications are likely to slow down the growth of demand in the next few years as well as lack of awareness about the products.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/376

Scope of Pregnancy Care Products Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players XinRay Systems, 112 Motion B.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Bellabeat, Hitachi, Ltd., Biotricity, Aparito Ltd., Apple Inc., Bloomlife, MC10, NUVO Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Stretch marks minimizers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes breast cream, stretch mark minimizer, firming lotion, body restructuring gel and others. The stretch mark minimizer segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment's dominance is attributed to the high usage of stretch mark minimizers as preventive measures. The market is also expected to grow due to increasing awareness of pregnancy care over the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacy is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment includes cardiovascular disorders, cancer, immunological disorders, neurological disorders and others. The hospital pharmacy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the surging birth rate, the Hospital Pharmacies segment held the largest share, and maternity hospitals typically have a pharmacy that is open 24/7, staffed by registered pharmacists to offer the medicines necessary. In this segment, the growth is being fueled by the increasing demand for pregnancy-care products such as stretch mark minimizers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pregnancy care products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. It is projected that the North American pregnancy products market will dominate the market growth due to high awareness about pregnancy products and increasing personal care expenditures. Moreover, there is a growing awareness and acceptance of pregnancy products in this region, such as stretch mark minimizers, which is contributing to the growth of this region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pregnancy care products market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Market penetration, marketing initiatives, and per capita expenditure are some of the factors contributing to the country’s higher rankings in the pregnancy care products market.

China

China’s pregnancy care products market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

China has a large population base, which makes the customer base for these products much larger, as disposable incomes increase, the region has observed an increase in customer buying behaviour. As companies strive to increase awareness levels, aggressive marketing is also driving growth.

India

India’s pregnancy care products market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

Pregnancy care product demand is soaring, disposable income is increasing, the birth rate is rising, and more would-be parents have become aware of the benefits of pregnancy care products.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase due to the rising awareness about proper healthcare during pregnancy, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/376/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports: Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030