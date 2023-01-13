First Wave BioPharma Provides Update on IND Filing For Phase 2 Trial of Enhanced Microgranule Formulation of Adrulipase for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of an enhanced enteric microgranule delivery formulation for adrulipase as a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP) as an IND protocol amendment. Under FDA’s policy guidelines, the agency strives to complete its review of Phase 2 protocols within 60 days, but may take longer depending on available resources. The Company previously announced that it submitted the IND amendment to the FDA on November 30, 2022. First Wave BioPharma has been in conversations with FDA and expects a forthcoming response around the end of January.



“We are eager to evaluate the potential of our enhanced microgranule delivery formulation of adrulipase in the proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial, which we are prepared to initiate immediately after the IND protocol amendment is cleared,” said James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “Interactions with the FDA have thus far been supportive of our clinical plan, and we are working closely with our CRO partner and the clinical trial sites to begin enrolling patients as soon as we are able.”

About Adrulipase

Adrulipase is a recombinant lipase enzyme administered as an oral, non-systemic biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). Adrulipase is derived from the Yarrowia lipolytica yeast lipase and is designed to break up fat molecules in the digestive tract of EPI patients so that they can be absorbed as nutrients. EPI is a condition characterized by deficiency of the exocrine pancreatic enzymes, resulting in a patient’s inability to digest food properly, or maldigestion. The deficiency in this enzyme can be responsible for greasy diarrhea, fecal urge and weight loss. There are more than 30,000 patients in the U.S. with EPI caused by cystic fibrosis according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and approximately 90,000 patients in the U.S. with EPI caused by chronic pancreatitis according to the National Pancreas Foundation.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients, and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties. First Wave is advancing two Phase 2 clinical programs built around adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (FW-EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). In developing adrulipase, First Wave is seeking to provide CF and CP patients with a safe and effective therapy to control EPI that is non-animal derived and offers the potential to dramatically reduce their daily pill burden. The company is also advancing multiple programs involving niclosamide, including FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, FW-UC for ulcerative colitis, and FW-CD for Crohn’s disease. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

