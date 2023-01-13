Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial performance.

To join the call, dial 1-833-535-2198 or internationally 1-412-317-0667 approximately ten minutes prior and tell the operator you wish to join Kimball International’s conference call. The live webcast can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Investor Contacts:

Chris Kuepper chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com

Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

