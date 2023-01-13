Imperial Mining Announces Extension of the Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announce the extension of the closing of the balance of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), as previously announced on December 23, 2022, of shares on a “flow-through” basis at a price of $0.11 per share out of a maximum gross proceed of $500,000, and of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit out of a maximum gross proceed of $500,000. Under the first tranche of the Offering which closed on the same date, the Corporation was able to raise an aggregate gross proceed of $441,778.08 and the Offering is set for an aggregate gross proceed of a maximum of $1,000,000. The extension of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

