Former Canadian NFL Player Vaughn Martin Partners With Scholars Education

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vaughn Martin and Scholars Education CEO Matt Baxter officially join forces as Martin becomes the newest franchise owner in the Scholars family at the Scholars of High Park location in Toronto. Martin, the only Canadian underclassman drafted in NFL history, had a seven-year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions. Martin joins a long list of notable athletes who are making an impact on their community by partnering with Scholars, including NFL All-Stars Terron Armstead, Mark Ingram, and Cam Jordan; CFL great Andy Fantuz; UFC legend Luke Rockhold; and rising Canadian tennis star Kayla Cross.

Martin has always had a passion for giving back. During his NFL career, he regularly visited local schools on his off days. He was well-known during his playing days for his charitable efforts and his commitment to helping young students and athletes. He also donated two sets of jerseys to his high school football team, South Collegiate Institute, in London, Ontario. His dedication to community service and desire to make a continued and long-term impact led him to reconnect with Matt Baxter and form this exciting new partnership. "I've always wanted to give back in a truly impactful way, but the timing was never right," Martin said. "With Scholars, I'm able to make my passion for giving back now my profession."

This is not the first time Martin and Baxter have teamed up. They were former football teammates at Western University, where they met and formed a friendship. Baxter also helped Martin sign his first NFL contract and prepare for his IQ test at the NFL Combine, where Vaughn scored in the 98th percentile. Now, they are teaming up again to help students in the High Park community reach their potential. Martin knows how important it is for students to have a sound support system. "Growing up in Scarborough as an at-risk youth, I was always looking for positive role models. I want to be that person for my students and help them to build up their confidence levels and self-esteem while providing a welcoming place for parents to bring their children to learn and grow. Scholars is the perfect place to do this. It's a safe, tried, and trusted model, a scientifically proven way to improve grades."

Scholars, founded in 1999, now has over 70 locations across North America. It uses its world-class curriculum and programming coupled with qualified, caring teachers to provide exceptional tutoring services for students of all ages. It has won the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Award for seven consecutive years.

Come and visit the Scholars team at the Franchise Show this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Vaughn Martin, Cam Jordan, Andy Fantuz, Peter Dyakowski, and others will be at the Scholars' booth speaking about their passion for helping others.

