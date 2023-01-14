Entrepreneur Maricela Cortez Launches Bella Glam Academy for Aspiring Beauty Professionals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-Made female entrepreneur, Maricela Cortez is the Founder and CEO of Bella Glam Salon & Spa, an all-in-one Studio and Training Academy that specializes in All Body Treatments including ABsculpting, Bodysculpting, Ice Sculpting, Non-Invasive BBL, Post-Op Massages, Hair Treatments including Hair Extensions, Color, Cuts, Makeup, Facials, Waxing, Eyebrows including Microblading, Microshading, Ombre Powder, Lamination, Tint, Eyelash including Extensions, Lamination, Tint, Teeth Whitening, Spray Tan, Fibroblast located in the center of Las Vegas, NV. Maricela started in a local salon and worked her way up into the casino & Spa industry. There is where she began working with many celebrities and high-profile entrepreneurs in the industry. Passionate about what skills and all the distinct services she offers, Maricela decided to launch Bella Glam Salon & Spa.

Maricela Cortez- Founder and CEO of Bella Glam Salon & SPA

Maricela Cortez is now a successful celebrity beauty expert with over 9 years of notable industry experience. Maricela's inventive expertise and distinct service offerings have grown Bella Glam into a proven, powerful force within the beauty aesthetics industry. Maricela Cortez is very passionate about empowering the lives of her clients. She now gives back by empowering other up-in-coming beauty experts. Maricela recently launched Bella Glam Academy to help develop the professions of other aspiring beauty entrepreneurs, through in-person and online certification courses on the services she currently offers. If you are interested in becoming your own boss don't hesitate to reach out to Bella Glam Academy for any questions. Bella Glam Academy also offers classes in Spanish.

Soeleish Las Vegas Magazine recently ranked Maricela Cortez as the #1 beauty expert in Las Vegas based on her diversity, creativity, and sustainability. The small business publication noted 'Bella Glam Salon and Spa' is one of the most unique beauty salons/spas in Las Vegas offering a wide range of services like no other beauty salon/spa in the valley. The publication also noted 'Maricela Cortez' is a force to be reckoned with breaking through glass ceilings and leading the way for female beauty entrepreneurs in Las Vegas.

Maricela Cortez is also co-hosting her very own networking events in Las Vegas for elite entrepreneurs and small business owners. This prestigious event brings out the top entrepreneurs and small business owners from all across the city. Most attendees fall in love with the atmosphere, ambiance, and amazing energy. You should expect to see more of Maricela Cortez's networking events across the West Coast in 2023. Maricela Cortez of Bella Glam Salon & Spa is an amazing womanpreneur, mompreneur, and extraordinary beauty expert.

Follow Maricela on Instagram for all the latest updates and booking information @bella_glamvegas



