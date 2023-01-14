Hoffmann Brothers Partners With St. Louis CITY SC

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoffmann Brothers announced today the beginning of their Official Corporate Partnership with St. Louis CITY SC, the newest Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion franchise. Hoffmann Brothers is a local home-service provider offering expertise in HVAC, drains, sewers, water heaters, electrical, and appliance services for residential and commercial properties.

"We are grateful for the one-of-a-kind opportunity," says Chris Hoffmann, President at Hoffmann Brothers, "to be partnered with St. Louis CITY SC—an organization that shares our commitment to strengthening the St. Louis community."

Family-owned Hoffmann Brothers employs more than 400 team members throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan Area. The company has served as a homegrown household name for more than 40 years, providing licensed professionals and customer-focused solutions for homes and local businesses.

"Hoffmann Brothers is a trusted STLMade brand that has held a special place in our community for decades, always putting customers, team members, and St. Louis first," said Dennis Moore, St. Louis CITY SC's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are honored to partner with Hoffmann Brothers and look forward to fostering this newfound collaboration with the company as we embark on our 2023 season."

"As our business has expanded over the last 40 years," Chris Hoffmann added, "so too has our ability to fulfill our purpose of Improving Lives in Every Home—to include the homes of our team members, our customers, and the homes of the families that reside within the communities that we serve. Our partnership with St. Louis CITY SC is going to strengthen our ability to deliver on our purpose. We are proud to be the official heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical & appliance partner of St. Louis CITY SC!

"Through hundreds of thousands of customer interactions each year," says Chris Hoffmann, "Hoffmann Brothers strives to deliver an exceptional experience to our loyal customers and we do that by attracting the most talented professionals in the home service industry. Partnering with St. Louis CITY SC—an organization that shares our commitment to strengthening our communities and delivering exceptional customer experiences—has energized our organization, and instilled a renewed sense of pride & gratitude to live & work in our great city."

For more information on the services provided by Hoffmann Brothers, visit hoffmannbros.com or call them at (314) 664-3011.

