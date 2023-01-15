Global Flow Chemistry Market Size To Grow USD 4.15 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 12%

New York, United States , Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Chemistry Market Size to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2021 to USD 4.15 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. Over the projected period, the demand for Flow Chemistry in the market will increase due to increasing public awareness of sustainable development and the expand in chemical and pharmaceutical sectors are some of the main drivers of Flow Chemistry Market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The CSTR segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Reactor, the Flow Chemistry Market is categorized into CSTR (Continuous stirred-tank reactor), Plug Flow Reactor, Microreactor, Microwave Systems and Others. The CSTR segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the CSTR segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position because High adoption, straightforward design, efficient temperature management, cheap cost, and adaptation to two-phase runs are factors driving the segment's growth. Additionally, CSTR's growing use in water and wastewater applications is probably going to spur business expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 199 pages with 112 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Flow Chemistry Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Reactor (CSTR (Continuous stirred-tank reactor), Plug Flow Reactor, Microreactor, Microwave Systems and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Academia & Research, Petrochemicals and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents

The Chemicals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Flow Chemistry Market is categorized Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Academia & Research, Petrochemicals and Others. The Chemicals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Chemicals segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR because more ecologically friendly technologies, such flow chemistry, are being used to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, a rise in the demand for speciality chemicals from the automotive sector is anticipated to have a favourable effect on industry development.

Some of the Key Developments:

In September 2020, In order to enhance the flow chemistry process, Syrris Ltd. and Faes Farma, a Spanish pharmaceutical firm with a presence in the UK, collaborated to create the Syrris-developed Flow Chemistry System. This system is based on a series of non-native enzyme-controlled reactions technologies.

In March 2022, ATDBio was purchased by Biotage, a Swedish biotechnology research firm, for an unknown sum. By making this acquisition, Biotage hopes to improve its position in the synthesis and purification of DNA and RNA oligonucleotides.

The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Flow Chemistry Marke t has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The demand for Flow Chemistry is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Flow Chemistry was dominated by the North America region due to some of the main drivers of the industrial growth in the area include an increase in the production of chemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as an increase in research and development expenditures in flow chemistry, particularly in continuous processes. Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their Product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment Market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including Product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major vendors in the Global Flow Chemistry Market include Am Technology, CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc., Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd., Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd., PDC Machines Inc., and Parr Instrument Company.

