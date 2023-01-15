HeadBox Upgrades Products, Giving Melbourne Venues Access to Millions Worth of Leads and Marketing

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, leading event tech platform HeadBox is introducing two new subscriptions for function venues Melbourne-wide. The platform's innovative lead retrieval software, Lead Feed, is already trusted by hundreds of venues across the country, enabling them to proactively source new leads and confirm bookings commission free.

According to HeadBox, the two new subscription options launching in January include 'Lead Feed Professional' and 'Power Host Premium'. Through these subscriptions, function rooms Melbourne-wide can access leads valued up to $15k - previously Lead Feed clients could access leads up to $10k in value.

Venues subscribing to Power Host Premium will also be supported with additional marketing perks through HeadBox such as blog features, paid ads and social media posts as well as enhanced rankings.

HeadBox explains venues right across Australia enjoy a range of benefits offered by Lead Feed. Offering enhanced brand awareness and exposure for venues, the software provides easy lead verification, saving venues time by only showing them suitable enquiries.

With Lead Feed, venues can be proactive in sourcing the leads they want, when they want them. With instant notifications, venues will never miss a relevant lead again and can be the first to respond to fresh leads, increasing their chances of securing the bookings.

All the key metrics and analytics are displayed in one place, enabling venues to monitor activity and maximise success. HeadBox explains that filters allow venues to drill down into activity, celebrate successes and find opportunities to improve.

HeadBox says other key features of the software include saved template responses, saving venues time, as well as preference filters so hosts can set their ideal budget, preferred event types and capacities.

Party venues Melbourne-wide interested to learn more and fast track their success in the new year can contact HeadBox today to get started.

Contact Information:

Headbox AU

Marketing Manager

press@headbox.com



