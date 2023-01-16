Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market To Surpass $472.88 Million By 2030 | CAGR 3.4%

New York, United States , Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market Size to grow from USD 350.00 million in 2021 to USD 472.88 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. Over the projected period, the demand for Complex Inorganic Color Pigments in the market will increase due to advancements in end-user sectors like construction, paints & coatings, etc. The paints and coatings sector are expected to increase throughout the projected period due to rising Complex Inorganic Color Pigments demand as a result of its qualities, such as strong thermal and chemical stability.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programs. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to revaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse 51 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Products (Cobalt-based, Titanate-based, Iron-based, Nickel Manganese-based and Chromium-based), By Application (Paints & coatings, Glass, Concrete, Plastics and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Cobalt-based segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Products, the Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market is categorized into Cobalt-based, Titanate-based, Iron-based, Nickel Manganese-based and Chromium-based. The Cobalt-based segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Cobalt-based segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position because of a no warping or shrinking occurs when using cobalt-based pigments because of their exceptional dimensional stability and ease of dispersion. Cobalt violet, cobalt blue, cobalt turquoise, cobalt green, cobalt yellow, and cobalt black are just a few of the many hues that are offered. Cobalt pigments are semi-transparent, powdered to slightly granular, reasonably non-staining, moderately saturated, and highly long-lasting. Additionally, cobalt has become quite popular in silicone paints, powder coatings, and inks due to its exceptional thermal and chemical durability and outstanding solvent resistance. One of the main uses of these pigments is in paints and coatings. The market for pigments based on cobalt is probably being driven by the growing number of infrastructure and building projects. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the housing and construction industries would dramatically boost demand for decorative and industrial paints.

The Paints & coatings segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market is categorized Paints & coatings, Glass, Concrete, Plastics and Others. The Paints & coatings segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Paints & coatings segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. It is driven by the rapidly expanding car and building sectors during the ensuing few years. Due to their appealing appearance and desirable color aesthetics, complex inorganic pigments are essential to the paint industry. Inorganic pigments with complex chemical makeup are utilized to enhance important characteristics including durability, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and attractiveness.

Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Complex Inorganic Color Pigments is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Complex Inorganic Color Pigments was dominated by the North America region mostly due to its developed vehicle sector, which is driving the paints & coatings industry, over the period of the projection. A rise in the middle-class population as a result of the economy's recovery from the impacts of the Great Recession has encouraged market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their Product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment Market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including Product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major vendors in the Global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market: BASF SE, Clariant, DCL Corporation, TATA PIGMENTS LIMITED, FERRO CORPORATION, Sun Chemical Limited, LANXESS, Heubach GmbH, Cabot Corporatio, Carl Schlenk AG, CBC Co., Ltd., Dayglo Color Corporation, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Ami Chemical Corporation, The Shepherd Color Company, and CATHAY INDUSTRIES and other major key players.

