Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 9 January until 12 January, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,529,999 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 309.8380 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 9 January 374,999 314.4795 117,929,498.02 10 January 381,000 311.2145 118,572,724.50 11 January 391,000 304.7642 119,162,802.20 12 January 383,000 309.1041 118,386,870.30 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 15,282,647 362.6629 5,542,449,098.81 Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October) 16,812,646 357.8557 6,016,500,993.83 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288.3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344.1722 4,307,483,267.18 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July) 16,583,242 367.0952 6,087,629,043.54 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 45,911,375 357.4629 16,411,613,304.55





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 56,820,092 own shares, corresponding to 1.79% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





