FLSmidth to deliver pyro-processing technology to Finnish lithium project

16 January 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth and Sibanye-Stillwater’s Finnish subsidiary Keliber have signed a contract to supply pyro-processing equipment that will support the lithium hydroxide refinery, located in Kokkola, Finland.

FLSmidth and Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary company Keliber have entered into an agreement for the supply of pyro-processing technology to the Keliber project’s lithium hydroxide refinery in Kokkola. The agreement is of great strategic importance to both companies, building on the existing relationship involving testing and engineering for the Kokkola lithium hydroxide refinery.

FLSmidth is set to deliver the advanced calcining system that will support critical functions in the overall processes in the refinery. The pyro-processing technology includes a two-stage cyclone preheater, a rotary kiln and an indirect rotary cooler, a natural gas-fired rotary kiln burner and a complete off-gas handling circuit. The two-stage preheater rotary kiln represents the state-of-the-art system for facilitating spodumene phase conversion for maximum lithium recovery, while minimizing fuel consumption.

“The pyro-processing technology is one of our strategic focus areas in the efforts of reducing the energy consumption in mining and by that supporting a more sustainable path for the industry. European lithium mines and refineries are important to the green transition and electrification of the continent, and we are happy to be able to participate in this state-of-the-art project,” comments FLSmidth CEO Mikko Keto.

The Keliber project has previously piloted FLSmidth’s technology using Keliber’s own spodumene concentrate.

"We have seen excellent test results, indicating that the FLSmidth technology has the potential to deliver the required output in an energy efficient way," comments Sami Heikkinen, Site Manager of the future Keliber lithium hydroxide refinery.

The planned annual production from the refinery is expected to be 15,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate and is expected to be one of the first integrated operations in Europe to sustainably produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide utilising its own ore.

The value of the order has not been disclosed.





