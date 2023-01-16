Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1 and 2

Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 1 and 2 2023 Festi purchased in total 318,500 own shares for total amount of 58,654,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
16.1.202315:23:0950.0001879.350.00050.0009.350.000
210.1.202313:07:1550.0001859.250.000100.00018.600.000
212.1.202312:14:021.000184184.000101.00018.784.000
212.1.202313:21:347.5001841.380.000108.50020.164.000
212.1.202314:30:40100.00018518.500.000208.50038.664.000
213.1.202310:31:0130.0001815.430.000238.50044.094.000
213.1.202314:12:3080.00018214.560.000318.50058.654.000
   318.500 58.654.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 318,500 own shares for 58,654,000 ISK and holds today 5,318,500 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).