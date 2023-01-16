Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1 and 2

In week 1 and 2 2023 Festi purchased in total 318,500 own shares for total amount of 58,654,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|1
|6.1.2023
|15:23:09
|50.000
|187
|9.350.000
|50.000
|9.350.000
|2
|10.1.2023
|13:07:15
|50.000
|185
|9.250.000
|100.000
|18.600.000
|2
|12.1.2023
|12:14:02
|1.000
|184
|184.000
|101.000
|18.784.000
|2
|12.1.2023
|13:21:34
|7.500
|184
|1.380.000
|108.500
|20.164.000
|2
|12.1.2023
|14:30:40
|100.000
|185
|18.500.000
|208.500
|38.664.000
|2
|13.1.2023
|10:31:01
|30.000
|181
|5.430.000
|238.500
|44.094.000
|2
|13.1.2023
|14:12:30
|80.000
|182
|14.560.000
|318.500
|58.654.000
|318.500
|58.654.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 318,500 own shares for 58,654,000 ISK and holds today 5,318,500 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).