Smoke Detector Market Size Worth $1.9 billion by 2030: Smart Smoke Detectors are Gaining Attention; The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the smoke detector market will grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030. In just eight years, smoke detector has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users.



Key Insight of Smoke Detector Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the smoke detector market. Key factors favouring the growth of the smoke detector market in North America include that governments are taking multiple actions in the form of different stringent policies to control the number of fire accidents, particularly in the residential sector. As per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in the United States, around four out of every six home fire death were caused by fires in homes with no working smoke alarms (18%) or no smoke alarms (45%). These stats enable consumers to use smoke and fire alarm systems in their residential and commercial areas. Similarly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to its rising population and real estate and infrastructural domains.



Dual Sensors Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 27% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into dual sensors, ionization smoke detectors, photoelectric smoke detectors, and others. The dual sensors segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2022. Dual-sensor smoke detector includes the combined properties of ionisation and photoelectric. Fire incidences can happen in any surrounding area at a separate location, so choosing the proper type of detector is challenging. Therefore, the solution is to install a dual-sensor smoke detector that helps support both technologies.



Hardwired With Battery Backup Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 35% in 2022



The power source segment is divided into hardwired with battery backup, battery powered, and hardwired backup. The hardwired with battery backup segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2022. A hardwired smoke detector is a smoke alarm system interconnected to a 120-volt circuit. Whereas standard smoke detectors run solely off battery power, hardwired smoke detectors are wired directly into the home’s electrical system.



Commercial Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 15% in 2022



The end-users segment is divided into retail, residential, commercial, healthcare, BFSI, academy & institutional, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others. The commercial segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 15% in 2022. Smoke detectors are broadly used in hospitals, schools, public offices, malls, retail shops, hotels, and restaurants. Analysis shows commercial property owners lose around USD 2.6 billion yearly due to fires. Food preparation using ovens and stoves is the ultimate reason for fires in commercial buildings, including restaurants, hotels, and cafés. At the same time, electrical failures are a considerable contributor to industrial fire incidents.



Advancement in market



In March 2021: Johnson Controls established the 700 Series Functional fire detectors; these are the new fire detectors that are microprocessor-based conventional, which accurately monitor and react to building fire situations.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Reduced the risk of fire damage



Fire damage can be avoided from the premises by installing a dedicated smoke detector on the property. A smoke detector can respond promptly to a fire explosion and put it off before it becomes a disaster.



Restraint: The issue with the changing of batteries



The one thing most fire alarm system inspectors warn against with wireless systems is replacing the battery. The system is useless if the batteries aren’t charged since it won’t function correctly. There is a bit of a burden to business owners and homeowners always to remember to keep the batteries fresh, so the system works appropriately when required.



Opportunity: The rising installation of smoke detectors in the healthcare building



The proper functioning of smoke detectors in healthcare buildings is crucial, as the failure of smoke detectors can cause jeopardy in different medical departments. Additionally, hospital staff are accountable for vacating different levels of patients and ensuring the safety of the whole healthcare building. Precise fire detection via smoke detectors allows healthcare providers to respond faster during evacuation. To avoid severe results and ensure the healthcare system's protection, installing a fire protection system, including smoke detectors, is perfect in healthcare buildings.



Some of the major players operating in the smoke detector market are:



• United Technologies Corporation

• Tyco

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• Robert Bosch

• Nest labs

• NEC Corporation

• Johnson Control

• Honeywell International

• Hochiki Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Dual Sensors

• Ionization Smoke Detectors

• Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

• Others



By Power Source:



• Hardwired with Battery Backup

• Battery Powered

• Hardwired Backup



By End-Use:



• Retail

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Academy & Institutional

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



