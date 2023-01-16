Moleac launches CognivAiD™, a novel targeted product for vascular dementia

CognivAiD provides a long-awaited option to fulfil the unmet needs of patients with vascular dementia.

CognivAiD demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful disease-modifying benefits in clinical trials based on VaDAS-Cog and ADCS-CGIC scales, with a favourable safety profile.

CognivAiD has a unique ‘multimodal mechanism of action’, reinforcing Moleac’s dedication to developing scientifically proven innovative formulations for patients with neurological conditions.



SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleac announced on 29th October 2022 the launch of CognivAiD™, the first-in-market specific product for Vascular Dementia (VaD). An optimized formulation of active extracts from Gingko, Ginseng and Saffron, CognivAiD shows significant and clinically meaningful disease-modifying benefits in patients with VaD, a condition with no targeted treatment at present.

David Picard, CEO of Moleac, commented on the launch: “Moleac focuses on neurology to help patients reconnect with their lives. Over the past 20 years, we have built a unique platform to develop and bring to patients innovative medicines meeting their needs in neurology. This was done with our flagship product NeuroAiD™II, which currently benefits patients from over 35 countries. Our strategy now is to leverage our expertise, infrastructure and partners to bring more therapies to those suffering from a loss of brain functions. We are very proud to launch CognivAiD which fills a big gap in the treatment of vascular dementia and the cognitive disorders it causes.”

More than 55 million people currently live with dementia globally, with an incidence of over 10 million cases every year. This presents a huge financial and economic burden, amounting to an annual global cost of US$1.3 trillion that is expected to rise to US$2.8 trillion by 20301. Vascular dementia, the second most common subtype of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease, accounts for 15-30% of all dementia cases2.

The current treatment options for VaD include acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChE inhibitors) such as donepezil, and NMDA antagonists such as memantine. However, these options do not specifically target the key mechanisms of VaD.

“There are currently very few therapeutic options available for patients with VaD. The existing options are non-specific with modest documented benefits, and they may have undesirable side effects in this frail population. Thanks to years of research in the lab and in clinical trials, CognivAiD is now available as a new therapeutic option, slowing down the cognitive decline of VaD patients and helping them to maintain their daily living activities. It targets the complex disease pathways of VaD via its properties of vascular protection, vasoregulation, and modulation of neuroinflammation. Its efficacy and safety are well-established in rigorous clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals. We are proud at Moleac to provide access to CognivAiD, a new safe and effective treatment that will benefit VaD patients and their caregivers,” said Dr. Sylvain Durrleman, Head of Medical Affairs at Moleac.

For more information, visit www.cognivaid.com.

About CognivAiD™

CognivAiD is an evidence-based formulation comprising active extracts from Croci Stigma, Ginkgo Folium and Ginseng Radix et Rhizoma which has been shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of vascular dementia.

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company committed to helping patients and families reconnect with their lives. Headquartered in Singapore, we are dedicated to developing scientifically proven innovative formulations that bridge therapeutic gaps and address unmet needs of patients with neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and dementia.

Moleac’s flagship product NeuroAiD™II reaches more than 30,000 patients in over 35 countries every year. CognivAiD™, the company’s new product for vascular dementia, was launched in October 2022.

For more information, visit www.moleac.com.

Name of Press Contact: Clement Dif

Phone: +65 6211 3710

Email: communication@moleac.com