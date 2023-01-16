2022 Urbanization Trends/Opportunity Report - Key Transformations Enhancing Future Growth Potential and Innovation to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Urbanization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents the trend and technology innovations for future cities.

The study covers the following concepts and innovations expected to shape the development of the smart city:

15-minute city

Build-to-rent (BTR) properties

City emergency alert services

Movement analytics

Traffic congestion management systems

Hyperlocal community-surveillance-based health monitoring

Curbside-data-as-a-service

Urban farming

These trends represent the most promising growth opportunities with the potential to transform the current ecosystem of city operations. The mid- to long-term ratings define the growth and impact of the trend in future.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

The 15-minute City

Build-to-rent (BTR) Properties

City Emergency Alert Services

Movement Analytics in Smart Cities

Traffic Congestion Management Systems

Hyperlocal Community-Surveillance-based Health Monitoring

Curbside-Data-as-a-Service

Urban Farming

Scoring parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring parameters - Growth Index

