Defense Contracting Service Market Size In 2023 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast till 2028

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Defense Contracting Service Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Lockheed Martin,Boeing,Raytheon Technologies,General Dynamics,Northrop Grumman,Huntington Ingalls Industries,Humana,Moderna,Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,AeroVironment,BWX Technologies,Textron,CAE,BAE Systems,Leonardo,Norinco

A defense contractor is a business organization or individual that provides products or services to a military or intelligence department of a government. Products typically include military or civilian aircraft, ships, vehicles, weaponry, and electronic systems, while services can include logistics, technical support and training, communications support, and engineering support in cooperation with the government. Security contractors do not generally provide direct support of military operations. Under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, military contractors engaged in direct support of military operations may be legitimate targets of military interrogation. In the United States, defense contracting has taken an increasingly larger role. In 2009, the Department of Defense spent nearly $316 billion on contracts. Contractors have assumed a much larger on-the-ground presence during American conflicts: during the 1991 Gulf War the ratio of uniformed military to contractors was about 50 to 1, while during the first four years of the Iraq War the U.S. hired over 190,000 contractors, surpassing the total American military presence even during the 2007 Iraq surge and 23 times greater than other allied military personnel numbers. In Afghanistan, the presence of almost 100,000 contractors has resulted in a near 1-to-1 ratio with military personnel.The surge in spending on defense services contractors that began in 2001 came to a halt in 2009, leading to the Better Buying Power initiative of 2010.

The global market for Defense Contracting Service is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Defense Contracting Service market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Defense Contracting Service market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Defense Contracting Service market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Defense Contracting Service market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Defense Contracting Service players cover Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Segmentation by type

Modern Weapons

Cyber Security

Information Technology

Robot Technology

Smart System

Others

Segmentation by application

Army

Navy

Air Force

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Humana

Moderna

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

AeroVironment

BWX Technologies

Textron

CAE

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Norinco

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Defense Contracting Service Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Defense Contracting Service Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Defense Contracting Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Modern Weapons

2.2.2 Cyber Security

2.2.3 Information Technology

2.2.4 Robot Technology

2.2.5 Smart System

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Defense Contracting Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Defense Contracting Service Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Defense Contracting Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Defense Contracting Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Army

2.4.2 Navy

2.4.3 Air Force

2.5 Defense Contracting Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Defense Contracting Service Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Defense Contracting Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Defense Contracting Service Market Size by Player

3.1 Defense Contracting Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Defense Contracting Service Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Defense Contracting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Defense Contracting Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

1.To study and analyze the global Defense Contracting Serviceconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Defense Contracting Service Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Defense Contracting Servicemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Defense Contracting Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Defense Contracting Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Defense Contracting Service market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Defense Contracting Service,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

