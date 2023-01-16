Fatty Esters Market Strategic Competitive Analysis 2022-2030, Reports Insights

United states, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report Fatty Esters Market published by Reports Insights, the market is estimated to surpass USD 3.3 Billion by the year 2030 at a CAGR growth of 4.3% from USD 2.4 Billion in 2022.



Fatty Esters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Polyol Esters, Glyceryl Monostearate, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Sorbitan Esters, Glycol Esters, Sucrose Esters, Others), By Application (Synthetic Lubricants, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Surfactants & Detergents, Food, Biofuel Applications, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030. The fatty esters are highly utilized for the production of cosmetics, food products, soap, and other personal care products, synthetic lubricants, water treatment, and paper in the form of oil field applications and metal working fluids. Thus, the augmented demand for such products boosts the market demand in terms of increased production rates.

A fatty acid ester, typically referred as fatty ester, is defined as a compound formed by the condensation reaction which occurs via the combination of an alcohol and carboxylic acid. However, the exact blend of the type of carboxylic acid and the type of alcohol helps in producing wide range of esters. Further, the chemical compound falls within the category of oleo chemicals which are referred as the naturally-derived chemicals that offer favorable alternatives to the synthetic and potentially harmful esters. Thus, such esters are highly utilized for producing biodiesels. The production of biodiesels involves a process called transesterification where vegetable oils and fats are converted to mainly produce biodiesel and glycerin as a coproduct.

Fatty acid esters have low volatility as compared to the conventional solvents, making them suitable replacements for synthetic solvents used in inks and pressroom cleaners, coatings, combined with the metalworking fluids and lubricants. Commercially, the fatty esters are mostly preferred as monoglycerides, triglycerides and diglycerides. In the context of monoglycerides and diglycerides, they are primarily used as emulsifiers and food additives. These fatty esters are blended at small quantities to the frozen and packaged foods for the improved stability and texture along with the extended shelf life.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 3.3 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 4.3 % Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Cargill, Inc., TCI Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd, Stepan Company, The Seydel Companies, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG, Arkema, DuPont, Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, Inc., Oleon N.V., KLK Oleo, Fine Organics, World Chem Industries, A.B. Enterprises, Stéarinerie Dubois, Metroshen International Corp., Zhengzhou Yi Bang Industry Co. Ltd. By Type Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Sorbitan Esters, Glyceryl Monostearate, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Polyol Esters, Glycol Esters, Sucrose Esters, and Others By Application Synthetic Lubricants, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Biofuel Applications, Surfactants & Detergents, and Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Europe [Germany, Turkey, UK, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland]



North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Asia-Pacific [China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Western Asia]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, South Africa, North Africa]

South America [Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Peru]



Key Market Highlights

The global fatty esters market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030), to reach around USD 3.3 billion by 2030.

Globally in the context of type, the market is separated into Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), fatty acid methyl esters, sorbitan esters, glyceryl monostearate, polyol esters, sucrose esters, glycol esters, and others.

Based on application, the market share is categorized into seven groups: synthetic lubricants, food, biofuel applications, personal care products, surfactants & detergents, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute substantial shares to the market statistics in terms of stabilizing and emulsifying agents.

Fatty Esters Market Segmentation Details:

Based on the type, the glyceryl monostearate type esters are expected to support the augmented growth of fatty esters market share during the forecast period. Also known as monostearin, this ester is largely used in conditioners, styling creams and lotions, face and body washes coupled with multiple sunscreen application. In the context of pharmaceuticals, monostearin finds favorable demand as a solidifier, hygroscopic powders, and control release agent.

Based on application, the personal care products segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth in terms of revenue and volume. The fatty esters are highly utilized into personal care products as high-polarity active ingredients and UV absorbers. Such addition of fatty esters, especially into cosmetics, results in the creation of softening effects and smoothing sensation onto the skin.

Based on region, North America is projected to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness among businesses and consumers in terms of biofuel propels the market demand. Additionally, the surged expenditures on research and development of bio-based fatty esters, extensive usage in manufacturing cosmetics, and increased usage of medium chain triglycerides (MCT) in processed food products accelerate the demand for such fatty esters in North American region.

Market Competitive Landscape

The market research report on the fatty esters market offers an inclusive evaluation of the economic insights useful for understanding the comprehensive glimpse of the market trends. Additionally, certain factors like brand awareness, business strategy, industry trends, possible future scope, and customer behavior are also analyzed for developing actionable market insights. Thus, the wide-ranging evaluation of macroeconomic indicators and evolving opportunities create a satisfactory outlook of growth for market statistics during the projected period.

List of Major Fatty Esters Market Players

Further, the multiple market trends, value chain analysis and regional analysis are implemented within the offered research report that aids competitors make relevant business strategies, introduce product innovations and maintain the competitive market position. This report also emphasizes on offering an improved understanding of business strategies, collaborations and acquisitions, and product innovations. Thus, the market players have an opportunity to implement such factors that would result in their business expansion. The following are the foremost players currently operating in the market —

Global Fatty Esters Market Segmentation:

