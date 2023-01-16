Global Wellness Supplements Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Nestle, Shaklee, Otsuka Pharmaceutical and GNC Holdings

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Supplements Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wellness supplements market.



This report focuses on wellness supplements market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the wellness supplements market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global wellness supplements market is expected to grow from $241.24 billion in 2021 to $257.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The wellness supplements market is expected to grow to $332.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the wellness supplements market are Nestle, Shaklee Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, GNC Holdings Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Bountiful Company, Pola Inc, OPTAVIA LLC, Biovencer Healthcare Private Limited, Natrol LLC, Nutracap Labs, Atlantic Essential Products Inc, Matsun Nutrition Inc, Randal Optimal Nutrients LLC, and Nutrafill LLC.



The wellness supplement market consists of sales of wellness supplement products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in complementing mainstream medical treatment plans by increasing levels of nutrients. Wellness supplements refer to the products used as supplements in the diet to maintain, enhance, and improve the healthy function of the human body and contain one or more.



The main types of wellness supplements are dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbal. Dietary supplements refer to products used to add nutrients to the diet or to lower the risk of health problems such as osteoporosis or arthritis. The functional foods and beverages include omega fatty acid fortified foods, probiotic fortified foods, branded iodinated salt, branded wheat flour, energy drinks, and sports drinks. These are used in-home care, hospital, and chemical applications.



North America was the largest region in the wellness supplements market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in wellness supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is expected to propel the growth of the wellness supplements market going forward. A healthy lifestyle keeps an individual energetic and reduces the risk for disease. Exercising, good nutrition, adequate sleep, and the intake of wellness supplements are the foundations of healthy living, which encourages people to incorporate health-improving supplement items into their daily lives.

For instance, according to Economic Times, an India-based, business-focused daily newspaper, the number of health-conscious consumers in India would increase from 108 million in the calendar year 2020 to 176 million in 2026. Therefore, increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is driving the wellness supplements market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining p+B216opularity in the wellness supplements market. Major companies operating in the wellness supplements market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Zeonutra, an Indian-based company manufacturing wellness supplement products launched a slim plus product. This product is organic with unique organic vegan nutritional supplements that contain slimbiome. This can be used by vegan consumers and is helpful in the reduction of weight with natural supplements.



In March 2021, INW Group, a US-based, manufacturer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and personal care products acquired Capstone Nutrition for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition positions INW as a leading, full-service platform in this fragmented and high-demand segment of the health and wellness market. Capstone Nutrition is a US-based developer and manufacturer of high-quality health and wellness supplements.



The countries covered in the wellness supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $257.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $332.51 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wellness Supplements Market Characteristics



3. Wellness Supplements Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Wellness Supplements



5. Wellness Supplements Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Wellness Supplements Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Wellness Supplements Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Wellness Supplements Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wellness Supplements Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Dietary Supplements

Vitamin

Mineral

Protein

Herbal

6.2. Global Wellness Supplements Market, Segmentation By Functional Food and Beverages, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food

Probiotic Fortified Food

Branded Iodinated Salt

Branded Wheat Flour

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

6.3. Global Wellness Supplements Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Home Care

Hospital

Chemical

7. Wellness Supplements Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wellness Supplements Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wellness Supplements Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kreeau

Attachment