Digital Transformation and Demand for Luxury Clinics are expected to generate ~ $3 Bn revenue by 2026F in KSA Dental Service Market: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Dental Service Market is in the growing stage, being driven by improvements in already existing services along with introduction of new improved technologies and government policies. There are 14 major players in the KSA Dental Services Market of which AlMeswak Dental Clinics and AlMUHAIDB Dental Group are the two leading players in the market.

The KSA Dental Services Market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7.1%, 2022P-2027F. The rising consciousness towards looks and strong government initiatives along with rising general awareness are expected to fuel the growth for the forecasted period.

Demand for Dental Services like Orthodontic treatment is rising due to snowballing patients suffering from tooth decay, malocclusions, jaw pain, and other jaw illnesses in the country. Additionally, it has become a trend among the Teenagers since it’s easier to reposition teeth at young age.

Dental services market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the improvements in already existing services along with introduction of new improved technologies and government policies.

Rising Oral Health Awareness: The population of KSA is becoming aware about the issues related to oral hygiene and taking precautionary measures for the same, which is expected to fuel the growth of the dental services in various regions. Additionally, oral health weeks are conducted at an early age of schooling and are expected to be involved in different activities by other dental service providers like the private sector, universities, educational institutions and other govt. dental health initiatives, will boost the dental services in KSA.

Government Support: The Government plans on increasing the awareness among the citizens and took initiatives such as The National Oral Health Programme for Primary School Children, Ante-natal Preventive Dentistry Program, Pit and Fissure Sealant Programmes and more, which will increase the awareness among the people. Under the Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to improve the quality of healthcare in the region while maintaining the efficacy of spending. The oral healthcare market is expected to benefit and grow from these initiatives.

Increasing consciousness towards looks: The population of KSA is becoming more conscious towards their looks and the growing demand for aesthetic treatments for better smiles is expected to add to the growth of dental services market in KSA. Aesthetic dentistry is continuously influenced by the growing accessibility of media and online information and has become highly demanded by patient. Popular media affect aesthetic dentistry by increasing the demand for teeth whitening and veneers due to the inﬂuence of television programs in KSA.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness, Demand for Aesthetics among Saudi Arabians and Government Initiatives ” by Ken Research observed that KSA Dental Service market is in the growing phase. The Rise in General Awareness, Use of Advance Technological Dentistry Devices, Organisation of multiple Dental Chains, increasing spending power and Government Initiatives are some of the factors that has contributed to the KSA dental service market growth. It is expected that KSA dental service market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% for the 2022P-2027F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA Dental Service Market

By Type of Services

Endodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Periodontics

Others

By Institutions

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Type of Dental Clinics

Organized

Unorganized

By Revenue-Division

Domestic Tourist

International Tourist

By Cities

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Al Khobar

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Dental Service Providers

Dental Equipment Distributors

Dental Equipment Manufacturers

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

AlMeswak Dental Clinics

ALMUHAIDB Dental Group

Safwat Al Muhaidib

Al-Farabi Dental and Orthodontic Company

Ram Clinics Group

Segal Dental

Kadoon Clinics

Star Smile

Image Dental Clinic

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Ajaji Dental Clinics

Avicena Dental Center

Cham Clinics

Andalusia Al-Sanabel and Prince Fawaz clinics

Sigal Dental Clinic

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

KSA Healthcare Overview

Ecosystem and Business cycle of KSA Dental Services Market

KSA Dental Services Market Size, 2018-2022P; and Segmentations, 2022P

End User Analysis of KSA Dental Services Market

Consumer Analysis of KSA Dental Services Market

SWOT Analysis of KSA Dental Services Market

Growth Drivers for KSA Dental Services Market

Trends Driving Adoption of Digital Innovation

Government Regulatory Bodies and Regulations of KSA Dental Services

Major Challenges Faced in the KSA Dental Care Market

Competition Analysis of KSA Dental Services Market

Cross Comparison of Major Players in KSA Dental Services Market (Year of Establishment, No of Dentist, No of Dental Chairs, No of Employees, Avg ticket Size in SAR, Estimated Revenue, Insurance Partners)

Cost Sheet of Major treatments and Price List of major Players

Covid-19 Impact on KSA Dental Services Market

Future Outlook & Projections of KSA Dental Services Market

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

KSA Dental Services Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

UAE Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Rising Awareness for Overall Aesthetics and Adoption of New Technology by Dentists is Driving the Dental Services Market

The UAE Dental Services Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2022-2027F owing to a rise in general awareness about dentistry and rising general dental check-ups. The rising Dental consciousness among the Emiratis along with the increased spending on oral health is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The dental services market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the improvements in already existing services along with the introduction of new improved technologies and supportive government policies.

Thailand Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Dental Awareness and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand Dental Services Market grew from approximately ~$ 1.1Bn in 2018 to approximately ~$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is forecasted to grow further into a ~$ 1.7Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, ageing population, rising dental tourism and government’s initiatives in healthcare.

The rates of dental health care services offered in the Thailand are comparatively lower than in other countries such as Canada or Japan, this attracts a lot of international tourists adding to the revenue generated by the dental services market in Thailand. The Statistics show that Thailand has a 1:3,900 dentist-to-population ratio. Many dentists in Thailand get their degrees and training from European nations or the US and return to their home country for practicing dentistry.

Philippines Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness, Growing Economy and Dental Tourism in the Philippines

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines Dental Services Market – which grew from approximately $ ~1200 Mn in 2018 to approximately $ ~1300 Mn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~1750 Mn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, inclination towards a healthier lifestyle, rise in general awareness related to oral health care, and a growing economy. The rates of dental health care services offered in the Philippines are comparatively lower than in other countries such as Australia or Japan, this attracts a lot of international tourists adding to the revenue generated by the dental services market in the Philippines. The Statistics show that the Philippines has a 1:53,000 dentist-to-population ratio. Many dentists in the Philippines get their degrees and training from European nations or the US and return to their home country for practicing dentistry.

India Dental Services Market Outlook to FY’2027F – Driven By Rising Dental Awareness, Dental Tourism, Lower Dental Services Cost and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System

India has well-equipped hospitals and dental clinics offering high quality services. India Dental Services market is currently at the growth stage owing to rising personal attention, demand for cost efficiency and technological advancements. India Dental Service Market is a highly fragmented market with Clove Dental as the market leader in the market owing to their highest number of dental clinics and number of dentists and employees per clinic across India. Other players in the market includes Partha Dental Skin & Hair, Orthosquare Dental Clinic, Sabka Dentist, Apollo White Dental. The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2027F owing to Government initiatives as well as the increase in private practices and specialty chains across the country. The affordable cost and high quality of treatments will increase the market share of international tourists in the forecasted period.

Malaysia Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Dental Awareness, Cosmetic Dentistry, Government Policies and Increase in Disposable Income

The Dental Services Market in Malaysia is highly fragmented with presence of multiple players in the industry. St Tiew Dental Group, Q&M Dental and i-Care Dental are some of the top players in the organized segment. The unorganized segment has many service providers that all together contribute to the majority of market share. The key competitive parameters include cost of treatment, number of dentists in branches and average ticket size. Dental Services market is expected to increase owing to new government policies, rise in disposable income and cosmetic dentistry. The market is expected to grow owing to the inclination of population towards their looks and demand towards public dental coverage after COVID-19.

