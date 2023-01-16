Egg Packaging Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs Bolsters Growth

The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2023-2028.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The rapidly increasing demand for high-protein foods is expected to create a potential market for eggs globally. Eggs and egg products have remained an integral part of households and restaurants across several growing economies, thereby increasing the demand for eggs and egg packaging market for safe transportation significantly.

In addition, the globally increasing consumption of eggs is expected to boost the demand for the egg production and packaging industry to fulfill the global requirements estimated during the forecast period.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Egg Packaging Market:

  • Egg cartons have been majorly used in the retail industry for packaging a smaller number of eggs and are generally sold to end-user consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide.
  • The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market.
  • The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.

Market Dynamic

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Shift in Focus Toward Sustainability
  • Increased Health & Fitness Concerns
  • Increased Use of Recyclable Materials
  • Preference for Meat-Free Diets

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs
  • Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry
  • Optimal Packaging to Reduce Shipping Damage

Market Restraints

  • Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
  • Government Regulations to Reduce Plastic Consumption
  • Focus on Safe Transportation
  • Outbreak of Bird Flu
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Product

  • Cartons
  • Trays

Segmentation by Paper Packaging Type

  • Molded Fiber
  • Paperboard

Segmentation by Plastic Packaging Type

  • Polystyrene
  • PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
  • PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)
  • Others

Segmentation by Pack Size

  • Up to 6 Eggs
  • 7-15 Eggs
  • 16-30 Eggs
  • Above 30 Eggs

Key Vendors

  • Hartmann
  • Huhtamaki
  • DFM Packaging Solutions
  • Omni-Pac Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • CKF
  • Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)
  • Mauser Packaging Solutions
  • Dispak
  • Ovotherm International Handels
  • Pactiv
  • Packman Packaging
  • Maspack
  • Sampuran Packaging
  • GI-OVO
  • Falcon Packaging
  • Europack
  • TekniPlex
  • International Paper
  • Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory
  • Cascades
  • Korrex
  • ACEBRI
  • KSP Fiber
  • Maharashtra Polymers

