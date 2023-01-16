DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 January 2023£36.05m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 13 January 2023£36.05m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,332,720
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 13 January 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*73.07p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*73.07p
  
Ordinary share price 62.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.46%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 13/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.